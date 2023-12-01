Batang Pier outlast Tropang Giga in OT

MANILA, Philippines -- The NorthPort Batang Pier snapped their two-game losing streak and squeaked past the TNT Tropang Giga in overtime, 128-123, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup Friday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

With the game tied at 113 after regulation, NorthPort scored seven straight points in the extension period, 120-113, capped by a 3-pointer by Fran Yu with 3:43 seconds remaining.

The run was broken by TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who knocked down a 3-pointerna TNT closed in, 120-116, with 3:21 on the clock.

On the other end, Venky Jois finished a transition dunk that pushed NorthPort's lead to six, 122-116.

A split from the line by Jayson Castro cut NorthPort's lead to just three, 119-122, with 1:23 remaining, but Arvin Tolentino hit a booming 3-pointer as the Batang Pier regained a six-point lead, 125-119.

Hollis-Jefferson tried to tow the Tropang Giga to within two, 123-125 with 38 seconds left, but free throws by Yu and Tolentino set the final score.

Both teams blew double-digit leads, with NorthPort holding a 15-point cushion, 55-40, in the second quarter.

TNT then flipped the script and went ahead by 12, 82-70, in the third frame.

Tolentino, Jois and Cade Flores helped the Batang Pier storm back and take a 90-89 lead at the end of the third.

Tolentino stood out with 27 points, including 16 in in the first half, and nine rebounds off the bench.

"Feels good. Coming off back-to-back losses, medyo nag-back to basics kami, back to the drawing board," Tolentino said after the game.

Jois stuffed the statsheet with 21 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and a block.

Hollis-Jefferson led TNT once again with 35 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks.

Calvin Oftana and Glenn Khobuntin chipped in 22 markers each for the Tropang Giga.

NorthPort is now holding a 3-2 record, while TNT dropped to 2-3.