^

Sports

Lions, Pirates clash in KO tifF

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
December 1, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Jacob Cortez and the giant-slaying San Beda Red Lions aim to extend their domination of the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates as the two collide one last time for a spot in the NCAA Season 99 finals.

The two teams slug it out at 3 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in one last face-off to determine which side sets a Last Dance with the Mapua Cardinals.

Cortez should ride the momentum of his 28-point masterpiece in an 89-68 rout of LPU in their previous tiff at the MOA Arena Tuesday.

While he is expected to draw the biggest defensive attention from the Pirates, Cortez thinks it’s a folly to just focus on him.

“If ipo-focus lang nila sa akin, feel ko disadvantage yun kasi grabe din ang confidence ng teammates ko, and it plays a big role sa game ko,” said Cortez, son of former PBA standout Mike.

Truly, Cortez wasn’t the only offensive weapon that hurt the Pirates last time as Yuki Andrada, Nygel Gonzales and James Payosing each drained a pair of triples as part of the total 13 San Beda uncorked that game.

For San Beda coach Yuri Escueta, the team with the better defensive execution should prevail.

“We have to lock in defensively and focus on it,” said Escueta.

LPU’s fate will hinge largely on how it could contain Cortez and San Beda’s armory of shooters as well as generating offense from its energetic and athletic wingmen led by Enoch Valdez.

Valdez had 14 points and nine boards last time, but he would need to do more if he wants to make the finals and prevent it from being his one final game for LPU.

And, like a chess match, Cortez expects changes in LPU’s approach.

“They’re going to make adjustments, we’re going to make adjustments,” said Cortez.

vuukle comment

JACOB CORTEZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

2 days ago
Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban said she looks forward to the day that no national athlete hoping to bring honor to...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle main man Quiambao admits getting surprised by UP defense, vows comeback

La Salle main man Quiambao admits getting surprised by UP defense, vows comeback

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Expect a different Kevin Quiambao in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 finals against the UP Fighting Maroons.
Sports
fbtw
Presumptive MVP Quiambao disappointed with personal Game 1 performance for La Salle

Presumptive MVP Quiambao disappointed with personal Game 1 performance for La Salle

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
Kevin Quiambao promises to unleash his might and prove his mettle as the rightful Most Valuable Player as La Salle fights...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Monteverde commend wards for 'executing game plan, lockdown defense' in massive Game 1 win

UP's Monteverde commend wards for 'executing game plan, lockdown defense' in massive Game 1 win

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
It’s a cliche for every coach: defense wins championships, and for UP’s Goldwin Monteverde, his team’s finals...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses learn from past mistakes vs NU in historic finals win

Tigresses learn from past mistakes vs NU in historic finals win

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
In sports, they say that it’s either you win or you learn — and the UST Growling Tigresses were stuck on the learning...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

DLS’ Estudyante Esports gathering steam

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Dark League Studios doubled down on its noble Esports movement by partnering with academic institutions in a breakthrough Estudyante Esports program with Honda Philippines.
Sports
fbtw

Sanchez now free to swim for Philippines in Paris Games

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Olympic swimming medalist Kayla Sanchez can now compete in next year’s Paris Olympics under the Philippine flag.
Sports
fbtw
J3 open for naturalization &nbsp;

J3 open for naturalization  

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters import Johnathan Williams is ready to suit up for Gilas as a naturalized player if the opportunity...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao vows to bring back fire in Game 2

Quiambao vows to bring back fire in Game 2

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Kevin Quiambao promises to unleash his might and prove his mettle as the rightful MVP as La Salle fights to stay alive on...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with