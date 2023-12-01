^

Sports

Sanchez now free to swim for Philippines in Paris Games

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
December 1, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Olympic swimming medalist Kayla Sanchez can now compete in next year’s Paris Olympics under the Philippine flag.

It came to fruition after the 22-year Fil-Canadian got an exemption from the International Olympic Committee even though she hasn’t fully completed the requisite three-year period for her transfer from Canada.

Sanchez, an Olympic relay medalist who was born in Singapore to Filipino parents before migrating to Canada, decided last year to represent the country.

Of course, Sanchez would still need to qualify or get the nod of the national swim association as its representative via universality for action in the quadrennial event.

vuukle comment

KAYLA SANCHEZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

2 days ago
Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban said she looks forward to the day that no national athlete hoping to bring honor to...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle main man Quiambao admits getting surprised by UP defense, vows comeback

La Salle main man Quiambao admits getting surprised by UP defense, vows comeback

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Expect a different Kevin Quiambao in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 finals against the UP Fighting Maroons.
Sports
fbtw
Presumptive MVP Quiambao disappointed with personal Game 1 performance for La Salle

Presumptive MVP Quiambao disappointed with personal Game 1 performance for La Salle

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
Kevin Quiambao promises to unleash his might and prove his mettle as the rightful Most Valuable Player as La Salle fights...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Monteverde commend wards for 'executing game plan, lockdown defense' in massive Game 1 win

UP's Monteverde commend wards for 'executing game plan, lockdown defense' in massive Game 1 win

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
It’s a cliche for every coach: defense wins championships, and for UP’s Goldwin Monteverde, his team’s finals...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses learn from past mistakes vs NU in historic finals win

Tigresses learn from past mistakes vs NU in historic finals win

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
In sports, they say that it’s either you win or you learn — and the UST Growling Tigresses were stuck on the learning...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Ababa, Uy OOM winners in pro tour

1 hour ago
Local golf continued its upward trajectory in post-pandemic, seamlessly transitioning from last year with a flourish of 10 tournaments in both the Philippine Golf Tour and the Ladies PGT.
Sports
fbtw

DLS’ Estudyante Esports gathering steam

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Dark League Studios doubled down on its noble Esports movement by partnering with academic institutions in a breakthrough Estudyante Esports program with Honda Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
J3 open for naturalization &nbsp;

J3 open for naturalization  

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters import Johnathan Williams is ready to suit up for Gilas as a naturalized player if the opportunity...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao vows to bring back fire in Game 2

Quiambao vows to bring back fire in Game 2

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Kevin Quiambao promises to unleash his might and prove his mettle as the rightful MVP as La Salle fights to stay alive on...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with