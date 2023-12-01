Sanchez now free to swim for Philippines in Paris Games

MANILA, Philippines — Olympic swimming medalist Kayla Sanchez can now compete in next year’s Paris Olympics under the Philippine flag.

It came to fruition after the 22-year Fil-Canadian got an exemption from the International Olympic Committee even though she hasn’t fully completed the requisite three-year period for her transfer from Canada.

Sanchez, an Olympic relay medalist who was born in Singapore to Filipino parents before migrating to Canada, decided last year to represent the country.

Of course, Sanchez would still need to qualify or get the nod of the national swim association as its representative via universality for action in the quadrennial event.