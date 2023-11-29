^

UP's Monteverde commend wards for 'executing game plan, lockdown' defense in massive Game 1 win

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 29, 2023 | 10:08pm
UP's Monteverde commend wards for 'executing game plan, lockdown' defense in massive Game 1 win
UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — It’s a cliche for every coach: defense wins championships, and for UP’s Goldwin Monteverde, his team’s finals series against La Salle is no different.

Coming away with a statement win in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 86 finals on Wednesday, where they demolished the DLSU Green Archers by 30 points, 97-67, at the Mall of Asia Arena, Monteverde raved about his side’s work on the defensive end.

More than scoring 97 points against their rival, it was forcing 18 turnovers from the Archers, while also converting those miscues to 24 points.

"Well, I guess iyong team really na-e-execute nila iyong game plan a while ago and defense was really great,” said Monteverde. 

“We just have to sustain and know that the Finals will not be one game but its a series.”

The Maroons were also able to limit DLSU’s main source of scoring, keeping UAAP Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao in check.

Quiambao, the runaway winner of the MVP plum based on statistical points, finished on 4-of-10 shooting with 11 points and was -22 on efficiency.

Adding to that was their work on veteran guard Evan Nelle, who was limited to just single digits with an eight-point outing.

Monteverde wasn’t left wanting by his wards after their complete performance.

"For today's game, wala akong masabi sa ginawa ng team in terms of working for each stop na gagawin namin, and we're really aware kung ano ang capability ng La Salle so we're really dig deep sa loob namin and you know, facing -- going into this game talagang ibibigay namin lahat," he continued.

Still, UP has been in this place before, having the advantage after Game 1 — and both seasons drew mixed results. Now with a chance to finish the job on Sunday, Monteverde is keen on perfecting everything they can before Game 2 on Sunday.

“Mamaya papanoorin namin yung game and as I said a while ago na we'll gonna work on parin what needs to be worked on,” said the tactician. 

“Aware naman kami, you know, hindi naman porke't patapos na yung season wala kaming matututunan. Even from a win… I'm sure that, you know, may mga lapses kami na dapat namin tuunan ng pansin at both ends, obviously so sana doon namin lalagay yung focus namin," he added.

Game 2 of the series tips off on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum at 4 p.m.

