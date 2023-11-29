Fuel Masters flatten Dyip

Johnathan Williams had 29 points and 13 rebounds for the Fuel Masters.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Phoenix Fuel Masters won their third straight game in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup after obliterating the Terrafirma Dyip, 103-84, Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It was a display of mastery for Phoenix, as they used the middle quarters to pull away from the pesky Terrafirma squad.

With the Fuel Masters leading by just four, 23-19, at the end of the first quarter, they used a massive 20-2 run to grab a 43-21 cushion in the 5:02 mark of the second frame.

The run was capped by a 3-pointer by Raffy Verano. It was only broken after Javi Gomez de Liano answered with a trey of his own, 43-24.

Phoenix was able to outscore the Dyip, 25-13, in the second to grab a 48-32 lead.

It was more of the same the rest of the way, with the Fuel Masters grabbing a 30-point lead, 91-61, with 7:27 remaining in the game after a layup by RR Garcia.

Terrafirma was only able to cut the lead to 19 twice, the nearest they got.

Johnathan Williams led the Fuel Masters once again, finishing with 29 points and 13 rebounds.

Seconding him was RJ Jazul, who finished with 13 points off the bench.

Thomas de Thaey had 18 points and 14 boards for Terrafirma.

Gomez de Liano followed with 13 points and seven boards.

Top pick Stephen Holt had the worst game of his young PBA career with just two points off of one-of-12 shooting. He, however,

Phoenix is now holding a 3-1 win-loss card in the season, while Terrafirma dropped to 2-3.