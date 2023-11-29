^

Sports

Fuel Masters flatten Dyip

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 29, 2023 | 8:04pm
Fuel Masters flatten Dyip
Johnathan Williams had 29 points and 13 rebounds for the Fuel Masters.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Phoenix Fuel Masters won their third straight game in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup after obliterating the Terrafirma Dyip, 103-84, Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It was a display of mastery for Phoenix, as they used the middle quarters to pull away from the pesky Terrafirma squad.

With the Fuel Masters leading by just four, 23-19, at the end of the first quarter, they used a massive 20-2 run to grab a 43-21 cushion in the 5:02 mark of the second frame.

The run was capped by a 3-pointer by Raffy Verano. It was only broken after Javi Gomez de Liano answered with a trey of his own, 43-24.

Phoenix was able to outscore the Dyip, 25-13, in the second to grab a 48-32 lead.

It was more of the same the rest of the way, with the Fuel Masters grabbing a 30-point lead, 91-61, with 7:27 remaining in the game after a layup by RR Garcia.

Terrafirma was only able to cut the lead to 19 twice, the nearest they got.

Johnathan Williams led the Fuel Masters once again, finishing with 29 points and 13 rebounds.

Seconding him was RJ Jazul, who finished with 13 points off the bench.

Thomas de Thaey had 18 points and 14 boards for Terrafirma.

Gomez de Liano followed with 13 points and seven boards.

Top pick Stephen Holt had the worst game of his young PBA career with just two points off of one-of-12 shooting. He, however, 

Phoenix is now holding a 3-1 win-loss card in the season, while Terrafirma dropped to 2-3.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA

PHOENIX FUEL MASTERS

TERRAFIRMA DYIP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

1 day ago
Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban said she looks forward to the day that no national athlete hoping to bring honor to...
Sports
fbtw
Panlilio gains seat in FIBA Central Board

Panlilio gains seat in FIBA Central Board

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
After the country’s successful FIBA World Cup hosting, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio now sits...
Sports
fbtw
A splash of Maroon, Green: Keenly awaited UP-La Salle clash unfolds

A splash of Maroon, Green: Keenly awaited UP-La Salle clash unfolds

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Worlds collide as University of the Philippines and La Salle lock horns in their first ever title showdown for the UAAP men’s...
Sports
fbtw
PBA legend Samboy Lim feted with Lifetime Achievement Award by co-high school alumni

PBA legend Samboy Lim feted with Lifetime Achievement Award by co-high school alumni

7 hours ago
Known as “The Skywalker”, Samboy Lim was given the Lifetime Achievement Award by the organizing JJLHS Alumni...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX lets go of import Thomas Robinson

NLEX lets go of import Thomas Robinson

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Another team has swapped imports in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bucks, Celtics, Knicks advance in NBA in-season tournament

Bucks, Celtics, Knicks advance in NBA in-season tournament

7 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and Damian Lillard added 32 as the Milwaukee Bucks beat Miami, 131-124, advancing to...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts to field new import vs Jeremy Lin-led New Taipei in EASL

Bolts to field new import vs Jeremy Lin-led New Taipei in EASL

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts will try and notch their first win in the EASL as they tapped Zach Lofton as their import.
Sports
fbtw
Total FC gunning for championship in Thailand tourney

Total FC gunning for championship in Thailand tourney

8 hours ago
Fresh from its successful campaign in the Philippine Youth Football League (YFL), the Under-13 team of Total Football Club...
Sports
fbtw
Caloocan, Nueva Ecija edge foes in Pilipinas Super League&nbsp;

Caloocan, Nueva Ecija edge foes in Pilipinas Super League 

9 hours ago
Nueva Ecija held off repeated rallies by Alpha Omega before posting an 81-77 win and scoring its second straight win in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with