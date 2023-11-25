Maroons oust Blue Eagles to book UAAP finals return

Francis Lopez of UP goes for a layup against Ateneo's Geo Chiu.

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in eight years, the Ateneo Blue Eagles will not be playing in the UAAP Finals.

The UP Fighting Maroons shrugged off an ice-cold first half and heated up at the right time, dethroning the Blue Eagles with a 57-46 victory in their Season 86 semis duel at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The top-seeded Maroons hit timely shots and made stops down the stretch en route to their third straight finals.

With the Diliman-based cagers leading by just two, 42-40, early on in the fourth quarter, they uncorked a 9-2 run capped by a Janjan Felicilda basket to grab a 51-42 lead with 6:01 remaining.

Jared Brown answered with a short jumper, but Gerry Abadiano put the clamps on Chris Koon and forced a turnover.

Abadiano then converted on a transition layup that led them to regain a nine-point lead, 53-44, with 3:51 remaining.

After Joseph Obasa scored on a layup to help the Blue Eagles inch closer with 2:24 remaining, the two teams figured in stellar defensive possessions.

And with 32.6 seconds remaining, Francis Lopez hit a layup that plunged the dagger right in the Blue Eagles' hearts, 55-46.

A pair of free throws by Lopez gave UP its biggest lead at 11.

It was a low-scoring first half, with Ateneo grabbing a 25-22 upper hand after the first two quarters.

But UP found its rhythm in the third quarter and started hitting shots.

Lopez and Diouf both had double-doubles in the clincher with 12 points each. The former added 10 rebounds while the latter pulled down 16.

Janjan Felicilda contributed 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal for UP.

Koon was the lone Blue Eagle in double-digits with 10 points and eight rebounds. He, however, shot only 4-of-12 from the field and missed a crucial free throw down the stretch.

UP grabbed 60 rebounds in the game while keeping Ateneo with just 43.

The two teams had mediocre shooting percentages, with the Maroons shooting just 30.6% and the Blue Eagles making only 26.6% of their shots.

The Maroons now await the victor between the other semis pairing between La Salle and NU later. The Archers hold a twice-to-beat edge.