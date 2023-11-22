Tropang Giga pull away in the 3rd to flatten Dyip

MANILA, Philippines – The TNT Tropang Giga used a massive third quarter to break the game wide open and give the depleted Terrafirma Dyip a harsh 133-93 defeat in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

With TNT within striking distance at the half, 58-55, the Tropang Giga unleashed a 15-2 run to start the frame capped by a Glenn Khobuntin layup to grab a 73-57 lead.

Since then, TNT never looked back, as they outscored the Dyip 41-16 in the quarter to take a 99-71 cushion heading into the fourth period.

Tropang Giga’s lead ballooned to 40, 128-88, with 3:35 remaining in the game following a 3-pointer by Carl Bryan Cruz.

Terrafirma missed the services of import Thomas de Thaey and star guard Juami Tiongson.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson took advantage of the All-Filipino Terrafirma side, finishing with 37 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Rookie Henry Galinato, Calvin Oftana and Jayson Castro chipped in 15 points apiece.

Javi Gomez de Liano led the Dyip with 16 points off the bench.

TNT rose to 2-1 for the season.

Terrafirma now dropped to a 2-2 win-loss slate.

“At halftime, we just discussed about being patient and we don’t have to win by 20. We can win by one, it doesn’t really matter if we know we can beat them,” he said.

“But this game, we were really worried about [the team.] If they were complete, we know they are a really, really strong team. The two wins they had were not flukes,” he added.

“In the second half, [our team] just decided they wanted to play.