PVL: Flying Titans, Crossovers aim to tighten hold on joint-2nd

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 20, 2023 | 4:35pm
Choco Mucho is having its best season since the Bacarra, Ilocos Norte bubble two years ago as it has zoomed to six straight wins.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Tuesday
(PhilSports Arena)

2 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Farm Fresh
4 p.m. – Cignal vs Chery Tiggo
6 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs F2

MANILA, Philippines – Choco Mucho and Chery Tiggo aspire to keep their lofty perch at joint second place and close in on semifinal slots as they battle F2 Logistics and Cignal, respectively, Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Tied and jockeying at No. 2 with 6-1 records, the Flying Titans collide with the Cargo Movers (4-4) at 6 p.m. while the Crossovers square off with the HD Spikers (6-2) at 4 p.m. in a pair crucial encounters that could make or break their semis bids.

Also in the heavy three-game bill is the 2 p.m. match between Petro Gazz (4-4) and Farm Fresh (1-7).

Choco Mucho is having its best season since the Bacarra, Ilocos Norte bubble two years ago as it has zoomed to six straight wins, including a shock 18-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-16 triumph over Petro Gazz Thursday to catch up on Chery Tiggo at No. 2 with 6-1 slates.

And slowly but surely, the Flying Titans are gaining the confidence that they would need to earn a shot at a semis slot and a crack at a breakthrough podium finish in the PVL.

“Laking tulong ang manalo dahil nagkaka kumpiyansa kami para sa susunod na mga game,” said Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin. “Importante talaga makakuha kami unti unti ng kumpiyansa every game.”

Sisi Rondina has been Choco Mucho’s main source of strength the whole season and could have a shot at snatching the MVP plum.

CHOCO MUCHO

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
