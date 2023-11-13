^

Sports

NCAA Player of the Week Nitura helps Altas stay afloat

Philstar.com
November 13, 2023 | 12:36pm
NCAA Player of the Week Nitura helps Altas stay afloat
Cyrus Nitura logged 11.67 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.67 assists, and 3.0 steals to lead the Altas to a 3-0 streak in the November 7-12 period
NCAA / GMA

MANILA, Philippines – After a shaky start to the season, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA is finally living up to its dark horse tag after winning its last four games with Cyrus Nitura playing crucial roles as the Altas remain in the Final Four hunt.

The sophomore cager flashed his all-around performance for the past week, steering the Altas to huge wins against two contender teams in Lyceum of the Philippines University and San Beda University as well as also-ran Arellano University.

And after leading Perpetual to a perfect run in the past week, Nitura was hailed as the Collegiate Press Corps Player of the Week in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament.

The 6-foot-4 cager logged 11.67 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.67 assists, and 3.0 steals to lead the Altas to a 3-0 streak in the November 7-12 period, being picked as the league's best player in that stretch by the scribes covering the beat.

Nitura edged out teammates Jun Roque and Mark Omega as well as Saint Benilde's Will Gozum and Mapua's Clint Escamis for the weekly honors presented by San Miguel Corporation and backed by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

Nitura's string of solid performances extended Perpetual's winning run to four games for an 8-7 record, and more importantly, it kept the Las Piñas-based squad's Final Four chances alive with still three games to play in the elimination round.

The high-leaping cager started his charge against the Chiefs with 13 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and five steals in an 81-74 win on November 7 before he collected four markers, eight boards, four dimes, one swat, and one block to help Perpetual stun the Red Lions, 61-57.

Then he capped it all off with another impressive stat line on Sunday, flirting with a triple-double of 18 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, three steals, and one block as the Altas stunned the Pirates behind the game-winning triple from Mark Denver Omega.

Nitura, though, doesn't mind what the stat sheet says. For him, it's about doing his best effort to help Perpetual return to the Final Four after missing out last season. 

"Wala akong kaalam-alam (na almost triple-double) na ako, talagang trabaho lang," he said.

Perpetual head coach Myk Saguiguit, meanwhile, expressed his gratitude about the fact that they are finally able to prove what almost everyone thought before the season started – a darkhorse for a reason.

"We're just happy kung ano 'yung nagagawa namin ngayon sa 99, we're making a lot of people happy. 'Yung season napapaganda namin kasi dati 'yung mga top four teams lang 'yung nandiyan eh," he said.

"Ngayon lumalabas na 'yung Perpetual and ang sarap ng feeling na naka-end kami ng streak."

vuukle comment

ALTAS

BASKETBALL

NCAA

PERPETUAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eagles boost Final 4 aspiration

Eagles boost Final 4 aspiration

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Reigning champion Ateneo returned the favor on Adamson, 62-58, and took sole possession of the No. 4 spot in the homestretch...
Sports
fbtw
Omega hands Altas a thriller

Omega hands Altas a thriller

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help’s Mark Omega nailed perhaps the biggest shot of his life by banging in the game-winning...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga takes opener

Pampanga takes opener

14 hours ago
Pampanga got monster figures from Justine Baltazar and an all-around effort from JB Bahio to subdue San Juan, 86-82, on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
A new beginning

A new beginning

By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
It was another historic week for Philippine basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao posts another triple-double as Archers push Red Warriors to brink of ouster

Quiambao posts another triple-double as Archers push Red Warriors to brink of ouster

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Kevin Quiambao had another triple-double for La Salle as the Green Archers pushed the UE Red Warriors to the brink of elimination,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Arcane sets Season 2 release date

Arcane sets Season 2 release date

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
The hit show Arcane, inspired by Riot Games’ League of Legends, has announced that its much-awaited Season 2 will be...
Sports
fbtw
Newly built Amoranto Arena to host UAAP table tennis tourney

Newly built Amoranto Arena to host UAAP table tennis tourney

2 hours ago
De La Salle has brought the UAAP Season 86 table tennis tournament to the Amoranto Sports Complex, considered the mecca of...
Sports
fbtw
Eagle-spiked 67 secures Pagdanganan CME Globe slot, LPGA card

Eagle-spiked 67 secures Pagdanganan CME Globe slot, LPGA card

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan’s brilliant season-ending burst didn’t only enable her to regain her full LPGA Tour status,...
Sports
fbtw
Pereira, Aspinall take home title belts in UFC 295

Pereira, Aspinall take home title belts in UFC 295

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
It took months to speculate on who would take home the vacant UFC light heavyweight and the interim heavyweight championship...
Sports
fbtw
'Give them a fair chance': Adamson coach points out free throw difference vs Ateneo

'Give them a fair chance': Adamson coach points out free throw difference vs Ateneo

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Adamson Soaring Falcons head coach Nash Racela lamented their free throw disparity with the Ateneo Blue Eagles following their...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with