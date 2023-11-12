^

Sports

Philippine esports body eyes Palarong Pambansa inclusion

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 12, 2023 | 12:34pm
Philippine esports body eyes Palarong Pambansa inclusion
Philippine Esports Organization Executive Director Marlon Marcelo

MANILA, Philippines – With the conclusion of its 2023 campaign, the Philippine Esports Organization (PESO) is now focused on their plans for next year.

Based on the 2024 schedule PESO presented during the press conference of the Asian Pacific Predator League that the country will be hosting in January 2024, there will only be three international conferences that the country’s national esports team, Sibol, will be participating in. These are the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in February, the World Esports Championship of the International Esports Federation in August, and the Global Esports Games in November.

Locally, PESO is once again participating in the Palarong Pambansa after esports was included as a demo sport in the 2023 iteration.

“It’s very important to enter Palarong Pambansa. From this year's demo participation, maganda yung feedback. Of course, not everyone has the actual knowledge to implement an esports program on a national scale, that’s going to take a while. We are hoping for DepEd’s help because kami as PESO, we want to continue esports in Palarong Pambansa,” said PESO Executive Director Marlon Marcel.

The current esports demo sport in Palarong Pambansa only has a mobile esports category, but Marcelo hopes that PC esports titles will also be on the horizon.

He adds, “Initially, the plan is mobile lang. If we have proper planning, resources, and if we connect to different brands that want to support us, PESO also wants to enter PC as part of the category for demo sport. Palarong Pambasa is the foundation, that’s the school level. Imagine 17 regions all over the country, ang format ng Palarong Pambansa is you have to go to your school, from your district, to interregional, and you became the region champion. You have 17 different teams that have the opportunity to show their development and capabilities. It’s really interesting on how we can implement it, logistically it’s going to be hard but we’re looking forward to expounding the program.”

Besides seeing the local esports talent as early as the grassroots level, Marcelo sees another importance with PESO becoming part of Palarong Pambansa, as it will help in the overall acceptance of esports in the country.

“Once this is integrated with the schools, we believe it will help with the acceptance of esports. At the end of the day, that’s what we want. We want the help of the private sector, the government, and the schools in recognizing the esports industry. Doon na tayo papunta with esports in Palarong Pambansa.” said Marcelo.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The ex-EAC General is now in the US Navy

The ex-EAC General is now in the US Navy

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
As a basketball point guard, Charles Jordan “CJ” Cadua, knows a lot about surveying his options.
Sports
fbtw
NCAA Player of the Week Nitura helps Altas stay afloat

NCAA Player of the Week Nitura helps Altas stay afloat

1 day ago
After a shaky start to the season, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA is finally living up to its dark horse tag after...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles boost Final 4 aspiration

Eagles boost Final 4 aspiration

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Reigning champion Ateneo returned the favor on Adamson, 62-58, and took sole possession of the No. 4 spot in the homestretch...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino hot in Ynares

Tolentino hot in Ynares

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
On the first anniversary of his first 30-point game in the PBA in the same venue, Arvin Tolentino exploded for a new career...
Sports
fbtw
Omega hands Altas a thriller

Omega hands Altas a thriller

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
University of Perpetual Help’s Mark Omega nailed perhaps the biggest shot of his life by banging in the game-winning...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tri SND bets unbeatable in relay

Tri SND bets unbeatable in relay

14 hours ago
Tri SND Barracuda showcased remarkable teamwork as it dominated the opposition and secured the prestigious Asia TriClub and...
Sports
fbtw
Catalan 2nd in WAGI jungolf

Catalan 2nd in WAGI jungolf

14 hours ago
Former jungolf champion John Catalan carded a final round of five-over-par 77 to finish second overall in Division 1 of the...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic ends year as No. 1

Djokovic ends year as No. 1

14 hours ago
Novak Djokovic will finish the year as world number one for a record-extending eighth time after beating Holger Rune, 7-6...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;It will take a village&rsquo;

‘It will take a village’

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
PSC chairman Richard (Dicky) Bachmann’s personal history is imbedded in sports.
Sports
fbtw
Tri SND Barracuda asserts supremacy Asia TriClub race

Tri SND Barracuda asserts supremacy Asia TriClub race

1 day ago
Tri SND Barracuda showcased remarkable teamwork as it dominated the opposition and secured the prestigious Asia TriClub and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with