Blue Eagles put cellar-dwelling Tigers to sleep

MANILA, Philippines -- The UST Growling Tigers are now officially eliminated from playoff contention as the Ateneo Blue Eagles averted a monumental collapse to hold on to a 67-59 win in their UAAP Season 86 match Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ateneo led by as much as 18 points in the first half as they looked primed to blow the Tigers out.

However, the Blue Eagles went ice cold in the third quarter.

UST cut the lead to just four, 47-43, following back-to-back baskets by Kenji Duremdes.

However, Chris Koon ended the Ateneo slump with a 3-pointer as time expired, 50-43.

In total, the Blue Eagles shot three of 22 for the quarter.

The Katipunan-based ballers, however, started the fourth quarter hot, scoring seven unanswered points as the lead grew to double-digits anew, 57-43.

UST then unleashed a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to six, 53-59, following a split from the line from Nic Cabanero.

A Raffy Celis acrobatic layup with 1:56 left in the game stopped the bleeding.

UST's Migs Pangilinan and Ateneo's Mason Amos traded 3-pointers late, 64-56.

A moving screen called on Christian Manaytay sucked the air out of the Tigers, as the Blue Eagles just did enough to come up with the victory.

A Koon layup off the glass with about a minute remaining was the dagger.

Ateneo's crucial win prevented them from recording their fourth straight loss.

The defending champions are currently holding a 5-6 card with three elimination games remaining, and with the Final Four race heating up.

Meanwhile, it is the Espana-based cagers' 10th loss in 11 games.

Ballungay led Ateneo with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

He was followed by Chris Koon and Jared Brown who finished with 12 and 10 markers, respectively.

Cabanero flirted with a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for UST.

Pangilinan had 13 for the Tigers.