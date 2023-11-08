Adamson takes Ang Liga Season 19 football championship

MANILA, Philippines -- More than 25 years ago, Adamson fielded a UAAP football team. They got blown out that season and the next year, they didn’t even bother to field a team. In recent years though, with a better program, vision and cohesion, they have been a UAAP mainstay.

Today, the Soaring Falcons hoisted a football trophy, and it came at the expense of a top collegiate power in Ateneo.

Lorent Jayaon scored a brace to lead Adamson to victory over the Blue Eagles last Saturday, November 4, at the University of the Philippines Football Field.

The first goal came after Ateneo failed to clear a low cross into the box in the 48th minute, leaving a waiting Jayaon to slot in the opener.

Ateneo increased the intensity of their game but Adamson’s defending was resolute, turning back one attack after another.

In injury time, Jayaon pounced on a rebound and bounded it in as Adamson won its first ever Ang Liga title.

The Golden Boot Awardees were Clyde Vitualla of the College of Saint Benilde and Kofi Agyei of Ateneo, who each scored seven goals.

Named the Best XI of the 19th season of Ang Liga are: Adamson’s Andrew Nalog (Adamson) as Best Goalkeeper; Adamson’s Arjay Buenaobra and Dexter Jhon Casing as well as Ateneo’s Jethro Flores and Jet Gabriel Dela Cruz were named Best Defenders; Ateneo’s Leo Maquiling, La Salle’s Fernando Suarez and Adamson’s Roque Empleo were adjudged as Best Midfielders; and College of Saint Benilde’s Clyde Vitualla, Ateneo’s Kofi Agyei and La Salle’s Isaac Anoh are Best Forwards.

Darlton Digha of Adamson was feted as Best Coach.