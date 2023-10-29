^

Adamson's Lastimosa diagnosed with full ACL tear

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 29, 2023 | 5:25pm
Jerom Lastimosa played eight minutes vs the UP Fighting Maroons before exiting in the third quarter.
MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson’s Jerom Lastimosa is confirmed to have sustained a full tear of his ACL.

Adamson athletic director Fr. Aldrin Suan confirmed the news to the media after the Soaring Falcons' win over the FEU Tamaraws Sunday afternoon.

“I received the medical record last night, confirming Jerom has a full tear of the ACL,” Suan told reporters, emphasizing that the MRI test of Lastimosa was done on the night of October 27.

Lastimosa played eight minutes against the UP Fighting Maroons last Thursday, his first game in the UAAP Season 86 tournament after sustaining a partial ACL.

He scored three points and had two assists.

The return was short-lived, as he bumped knees with UP’s Gerry Abadiano in the third quarter while Adamson was down by double digits.

He had to be assisted out of the court.

Lastimosa’s surgery will be deferred to after the season, Suan bared.

“He wants to be on the court, and sign the Adamson hymn in the last game of Adamson for this season. He will be singing the Adamson hymn with the community as his last dance for his collegiate career,” he said.

Suan said that the move to play Lastimosa had clearance by a "well-known doctor" who was not identified.

“We put Jerom to play after much consideration and it has a clearance from a well-known doctor. That’s when we realized he can play after intensive rehab,” he said.

Lastimosa, meanwhile, bared that the team wanted to put his name in their jerseys ahead of their game against FEU as a tribute.

But Adamson head coach Nash Racela said they do not need to do so.

“[Coach Nash] said that there was no need to do that, because if you want to honor Jerom with this game, show it with a win,” Lastimosa said.

With the injury, the collegiate career of Lastimosa is over, but Suan emphasized that this is not the end of his basketball career.

The point guard received offers to play professionally, but he set them aside to play for the Soaring Falcons one last time.

“On our part, we just want to appreciate Jerom because there’s always the willingness on his part to play for Adamson. When we announced last year that he will play, he really decided to play for Adamson in his last playing year Adamson appreciate that kind of dedication,” he said.

“When he opted to play for Adamson, he set aside the offer. The primary purpose is for him to finish his studies. That’s the main reason why he set aside the offer last year."

