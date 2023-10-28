Red Warriors end slump, tame Tigers

Precious Momowei (right) had 17 points and 18 rebounds for UE.

MANILA, Philippines -- The UE Red Warriors broke their five-game losing streak after dealing the UST Growling Tigers another painful loss, 86-73, in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Warriors took advantage of the Tigers'porous defense as they erected an early 29-19 lead after the first quarter.

While UST was able to cut the lead in the second quarter, the Warriors were simply too much.

They hiked their lead to 19, 65-46, following a 3-pointer by Ethan Galang to cap a 10-0 run by UE in the third quarter.

The Tigers were unable to cut the lead to single digits again as the Recto-based ballers toyed with the defense.

A Precious Momowei deuce gave UE a 20-point lead, 83-63.

Momowei had a monster double-double performance for the Red Warriors with 17 points and 18 rebounds.

Abdul Sawat had 17 points as well for UE.

Migs Pangilinan led UST with 20 points, while Nic Cabanero chipped in 18.

UE rose to 3-6 in the season, while UST has only one win in nine outings so far.