Baby Falcons oust squires, clash with Bullpups in PG Flex Inter-Secondary finals

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson arranged a titular showdown with unbeaten National University with a 60-55 win over Letran on Sunday, October 22, in the PG Flex Inter-Secondary tournament at the Veacon Hope Center in Caloocan City.

Led by John Carlo Bonzalida and Earl Medina, the Baby Falcons came through with offensive spurts in the payoff on the way to outscoring the Squires, 25-10, and completing a remarkable comeback to finish the single-round elims with a second-best mark of 6-1.

That sent them to a winner-take-all match with the NU Bullpups on Saturday, October 28, also at the same venue.

Bonzalida tallied 12 points and four rebounds while Medina buried three triples, one of them highlighted the team’s decisive breakaway to set up an all-UAAP title clash.

The Bullpups completed a seven-game sweep of the elims with a 64-48 drubbing of the Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas Baby Dolphins (2-5).

Letran finished third with a 5-2 mark and was relegated to a battle for third place with Far Eastern University which wound up fourth (4-3) after overpowering University of Batangas (0-7), 68-56.

Ateneo ended up fifth in the short pre-season tournament with a 3-4 card after beating Lyceum, 51-45. The Baby Pirates ended up with a 1-6 mark.