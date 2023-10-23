^

Sports

Baby Falcons oust squires, clash with Bullpups in PG Flex Inter-Secondary finals

Philstar.com
October 23, 2023 | 10:59am
Baby Falcons oust squires, clash with Bullpups in PG Flex Inter-Secondary finals
John Carlo Bonzalida tallied 12 points and four rebounds.
PG Flex

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson arranged a titular showdown with unbeaten National University with a 60-55 win over Letran on Sunday, October 22, in the PG Flex Inter-Secondary tournament at the Veacon Hope Center in Caloocan City.

Led by John Carlo Bonzalida and Earl Medina, the Baby Falcons came through with offensive spurts in the payoff on the way to outscoring the Squires, 25-10, and completing a remarkable comeback to finish the single-round elims with a second-best mark of 6-1.

That sent them to a winner-take-all match with the NU Bullpups on Saturday, October 28, also at the same venue.

Bonzalida tallied 12 points and four rebounds while Medina buried three triples, one of them highlighted the team’s decisive breakaway to set up an all-UAAP title clash.

The Bullpups completed a seven-game sweep of the elims with a 64-48 drubbing of the Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas Baby Dolphins (2-5).

Letran finished third with a 5-2 mark and was relegated to a battle for third place with Far Eastern University which wound up fourth (4-3) after overpowering University of Batangas (0-7), 68-56.

Ateneo ended up fifth in the short pre-season tournament with a 3-4 card after beating Lyceum, 51-45. The Baby Pirates ended up with a 1-6 mark.

vuukle comment

ADAMSON

BABY FALCONS

BASKETBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Composure keeps Blue Eagles afloat in huge OT win vs Maroons

Composure keeps Blue Eagles afloat in huge OT win vs Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles kept their cool against league leaders UP in a thrilling 99-89 overtime win to cap off their first...
Sports
fbtw
Imports showcase diversity

Imports showcase diversity

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Only Barangay Ginebra hasn’t disclosed its import for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, set to start Nov. 5, but the...
Sports
fbtw
Botched comeback try vs Ateneo should serve as wake-up call, says UP's Monteverde

Botched comeback try vs Ateneo should serve as wake-up call, says UP's Monteverde

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
There were no consolations for UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde on Sunday as his side suffered their first loss in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Lions, Blazers rev up hopes

Lions, Blazers rev up hopes

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
San Beda and St. Benilde pulled off a pair of lopsided victories at the Filoil EcoOil Arena yesterday to go into the second...
Sports
fbtw
Bacoor enters MPBL South Final Four

Bacoor enters MPBL South Final Four

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Top-seed Bacoor thwarted Iloilo in Game 3, 72-61, to complete the Final Four cast in the MPBL South Division over the weekend...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lillard, Giannis unite to make Bucks an NBA title threat

Lillard, Giannis unite to make Bucks an NBA title threat

52 minutes ago
Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, two of the NBA's top scorers, have united into a dynamic duo that make the Milwaukee...
Sports
fbtw
Cruz conquers WTT Youth Contender table tennis tilt

Cruz conquers WTT Youth Contender table tennis tilt

1 hour ago
Kheith Rhynne Cruz earned another achievement to her budding career, ruling the U19 girls singles of the World Table Tennis...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama heads Spurs revival as NBA season tips off

Wembanyama heads Spurs revival as NBA season tips off

1 hour ago
Victor Wembanyama launches his bid to lead the San Antonio Spurs back to basketball's top table while the defending champion...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen claims 50th career win in United States Grand Prix

Verstappen claims 50th career win in United States Grand Prix

1 hour ago
Freshly minted triple world champion Max Verstappen completed a hat-trick of Texan victories when he claimed the 50th win...
Sports
fbtw
ECHO Proud wins back-to-back MDL titles

ECHO Proud wins back-to-back MDL titles

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
ECHO's Mobile Legends Bang Bang Development League (MDL) Team, ECHO Proud, once again made history by winning its second consecutive...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with