Blazers unseat Knights; Lions scare off Generals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 22, 2023 | 4:45pm
Migs Oczon (8) led Benilde with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists.
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines -- The Benilde Blazers demolished the Letran Knights in a rematch of last year's finals, 68-55, Sunday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The Blazers went back to the winning column as they asserted their mastery over the Knights right from the get-go.

The Taft-based cagers shot their way to a 35-26 lead at the half.

The Blazers then continued to shoot the lights out in the second half as they outscored the Knights 25-14 in the third quarter.

Their lead ballooned further to 21, and they never looked back.

Migs Oczon led Benilde with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Miggy Corteza and Robi Nayve had 12 points apiece for the Blazers.

Deo Cuajao, meanwhile, led Letran with 11 points as the lone Knight in double digits.

However, he struggled from the field, making just three of his 14 attempts.

Benilde dished out 23 assists compared to just 10 from Letran.

The Blazers are now holding a 5-4 win-loss record, while Letran dropped to 1-8.

Meanwhile, the San Beda Red Lions notched their fourth straight victory after beating the EAC Generals, 86-72, also on Sunday.

Jacob Cortez led San Beda with 17 points.

Ralph Robin, meanwhile, had 22 points for EAC.

San Beda is now 7-2 for the tournament, while EAC is tied with Benilde at 5-4.

