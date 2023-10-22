NU zooms to 6-0

MANILA, Philippines — Defending titlist National U routed Arellano, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13, to cap a perfect campaign in the Shakey’ Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2 playoffs yesterday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Evangeline Alinsug had 14 points on 13 hits as all other attackers scored for the Lady Bulldogs, who sport a 6-0 record heading into the quarterfinals as the No. 1 seed in Pool E.

Ace rookie Arah Ella Panique and former UAAP Rookie-MVP Mhicaela Belen fired eight points apiece with reigning SSL MVP Alyssa Solomon adding seven points.

NU, which will sport a win-once bonus against the still-to-be-determined No. 4 team from Pool F, needed only 80 minutes to stretch its unbeaten run and stay on track to a title repeat without a single set yielded so far.