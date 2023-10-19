^

Sports

Spikers' Turf: Green Spikers, Griffins collide in opener

Philstar.com
October 19, 2023 | 1:09pm
Spikers' Turf: Green Spikers, Griffins collide in opener

Games Friday
(Paco Arena)

3 p.m. – EcoOil-La Salle vs VNS
5 p.m. – Fudgee Barr vs Don Pacundo

MANILA, Philippines – EcoOil-La Salle and Fudgee Barr-Ateneo seek to make up for their absence in the Open Conference with strong showing in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational, facing separate rivals in the season-ending conference beginning Friday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Noel Kampton and JM Ronquillo are expected to carry the scoring load for the fancied Green Spikers as they launch their campaign in Pool B against the VNS Griffins in the 3 p.m. opener of a twinbill that also pits the Blue Eagles against the Don Pacundo-La Salle-Dasmariñas Patriots at 5 p.m. in a Pool A clash.

The Griffins, fifth placers in the Open ruled by the Cignal HD Spikers via sweep, will be led by reigning NCAA Best Outside Spiker Barbie San Andres and national team mainstay Jayvee Sumagaysay.

EcoOil-La Salle and Fudgee Barr-Ateneo missed the Open due to their UAAP commitment but are eager and ready to take on the best in the record-matching 24-team cast divided into four groups.

Ateneo-Fudgee Barr will pin its hopes on the hard-hitting combo of Kennedy Batas and Matthew Salarzon, along with defensive ace Lance De Castro, while the Patriots will be bannered by playmakers Christian Hidalgo and Donald Brimon.

Still, focus will be on the HD Spikers, who lead the Pool C cast that includes Davies Paints-Adamson, Philippine Coast Guard, Saints and Lattes-Letran, Santa Rosa City Lions and the St. Gerard Construction-Saint Benide.

Other teams in Pool A are D’Navigators Iloilo, Kinto-Perpetual Help, Philippine Army and Sta. Elena-National University, while Cabstars-City of Cabuyao, MKA-San Beda, Philippine Air Force, Saskin-Philippine Christian University join EcoOil and VNS in Pool B.

Play will be a single round robin elims with the top two in each pool advancing to the knockout quarterfinal phase.

To spice up the title chase, the organizing Sports Vision said a foreign guest squad will join the semifinalists in a round-robin series with the top two disputing the championship in a winner-take-all match.

Games can be streamed live on SpikersTurf.ph and Pilipinas Live and telecast on OneSports and OneSportsPlus.

vuukle comment

SPIKERS TURF

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Confident NU coach underscores Bulldogs' contender status

Confident NU coach underscores Bulldogs' contender status

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
As far as head coach Jeff Napa is concerned, the NU men’s basketball team is no underdogs in UAAP Season 86.
Sports
fbtw
'Far cry from last year's Blue Eagles': Baldwin says big Ateneo-UP clash 'no rematch'

'Far cry from last year's Blue Eagles': Baldwin says big Ateneo-UP clash 'no rematch'

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin admitted that his current Blue Eagles squad is not at par with his team that ruled the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
PBA expansion in works

PBA expansion in works

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
No details were disclosed but PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said the Board of Governors is seriously looking into expansion to...
Sports
fbtw

Sinag Liga Asya fires off Saturday

13 hours ago
Sixteen teams slug it out in the Sinag Liga Asya’s Lakas Kwarenta tournament kicking off Saturday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.
Sports
fbtw
All eyes on Magnolia

All eyes on Magnolia

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Minus the off-court drama and injury woes besetting heavyweights like Ginebra and TNT, an intact Magnolia views the coming...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Del Rosario slows down with 73; Avaricio scores ace

Del Rosario slows down with 73; Avaricio scores ace

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Pauline del Rosario found the going a lot tougher at Plantation Golf and Country Club’s Bobcat course and groped for...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen chases records as F1 starts Americas stint

Verstappen chases records as F1 starts Americas stint

2 hours ago
Max Verstappen will be racing for pride, points and records this weekend at the United States Grand Prix as his rivals compete...
Sports
fbtw
Mickelson says more PGA players will jump to LIV Golf

Mickelson says more PGA players will jump to LIV Golf

3 hours ago
Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson said Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) that more PGA Tour players will jump to Saudi-backed...
Sports
fbtw
Neymar has torn knee ligament, faces surgery

Neymar has torn knee ligament, faces surgery

4 hours ago
Football superstar Neymar has a torn ligament and meniscus in his left knee and will have to undergo surgery after being injured...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with