Spikers' Turf: Green Spikers, Griffins collide in opener

Games Friday

(Paco Arena)

3 p.m. – EcoOil-La Salle vs VNS

5 p.m. – Fudgee Barr vs Don Pacundo

MANILA, Philippines – EcoOil-La Salle and Fudgee Barr-Ateneo seek to make up for their absence in the Open Conference with strong showing in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational, facing separate rivals in the season-ending conference beginning Friday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Noel Kampton and JM Ronquillo are expected to carry the scoring load for the fancied Green Spikers as they launch their campaign in Pool B against the VNS Griffins in the 3 p.m. opener of a twinbill that also pits the Blue Eagles against the Don Pacundo-La Salle-Dasmariñas Patriots at 5 p.m. in a Pool A clash.

The Griffins, fifth placers in the Open ruled by the Cignal HD Spikers via sweep, will be led by reigning NCAA Best Outside Spiker Barbie San Andres and national team mainstay Jayvee Sumagaysay.

EcoOil-La Salle and Fudgee Barr-Ateneo missed the Open due to their UAAP commitment but are eager and ready to take on the best in the record-matching 24-team cast divided into four groups.

Ateneo-Fudgee Barr will pin its hopes on the hard-hitting combo of Kennedy Batas and Matthew Salarzon, along with defensive ace Lance De Castro, while the Patriots will be bannered by playmakers Christian Hidalgo and Donald Brimon.

Still, focus will be on the HD Spikers, who lead the Pool C cast that includes Davies Paints-Adamson, Philippine Coast Guard, Saints and Lattes-Letran, Santa Rosa City Lions and the St. Gerard Construction-Saint Benide.

Other teams in Pool A are D’Navigators Iloilo, Kinto-Perpetual Help, Philippine Army and Sta. Elena-National University, while Cabstars-City of Cabuyao, MKA-San Beda, Philippine Air Force, Saskin-Philippine Christian University join EcoOil and VNS in Pool B.

Play will be a single round robin elims with the top two in each pool advancing to the knockout quarterfinal phase.

To spice up the title chase, the organizing Sports Vision said a foreign guest squad will join the semifinalists in a round-robin series with the top two disputing the championship in a winner-take-all match.

Games can be streamed live on SpikersTurf.ph and Pilipinas Live and telecast on OneSports and OneSportsPlus.