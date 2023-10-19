Jeron Teng realizes dream in joining San Miguel

Before signing with the Beermen, Jeron Teng played for the Converge FiberXers.

MANILA, Philippines -- Jeron Teng is eyeing to win championships with his “dream team" San Miguel Beermen.

Teng, the son of former San Miguel ace Alvin "Robocop" Teng, bared that it has been his dream to join the storied franchise.

The former La Salle Green Archer signed a two-year deal with the team on Wednesday after a stint with the Converge FiberXers.

“San Miguel has really been my dream team because my dad played there. And we all know, he made his name there. He won multiple championships and you know, San Miguel is really a decorated team. They won multiple championships and it’s run by good management,” Teng said in an interview aired over CNN Philippines’ Sports Desk.

“I haven’t won a championship in the PBA, so that’s my ultimate goal,” he added.

The 29-year-old Teng joined the very deep San Miguel team, which already boasts Chris Ross, Terrence Romeo, Marcio Lassiter, June Mar Fajardo, Mo Tautuaa, Jericho Cruz, CJ Perez and Vic Manuel.

The Beermen are eyeing to take home the PBA Commissioner’s Cup title once again, a plum they last won in 2019.

The 2023-24 season will start on November 5th.

San Miguel, bolstered by import Tyler Stone, will have its first game against the NLEX Road Warriors on November 15.

Despite the loaded roster, the bruising scoring forward said he is willing to do any role the team may give him.

“I’m a team player. I’m open to fill in the role that they give me, whatever role that is, and I think what I can bring to the table is my competitiveness and my hardworking [attitude],” Teng said.

“I hope it will translate in my game when I play for San Miguel… [I will also] do the little things, like getting stops, defending, rebounding, boxing out. I will do whatever it takes for San Miguel to win championships,” he added.