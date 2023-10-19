^

Sports

Jeron Teng realizes dream in joining San Miguel

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 19, 2023 | 12:32pm
Jeron Teng realizes dream in joining San Miguel
Before signing with the Beermen, Jeron Teng played for the Converge FiberXers. 
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Jeron Teng is eyeing to win championships with his “dream team" San Miguel Beermen.

Teng, the son of former San Miguel ace Alvin "Robocop" Teng, bared that it has been his dream to join the storied franchise.

The former La Salle Green Archer signed a two-year deal with the team on Wednesday after a stint with the Converge FiberXers.

“San Miguel has really been my dream team because my dad played there. And we all know, he made his name there. He won multiple championships and you know, San Miguel is really a decorated team. They won multiple championships and it’s run by good management,” Teng said in an interview aired over CNN Philippines’ Sports Desk.

“I haven’t won a championship in the PBA, so that’s my ultimate goal,” he added.

The 29-year-old Teng joined the very deep San Miguel team, which already boasts Chris Ross, Terrence Romeo, Marcio Lassiter, June Mar Fajardo, Mo Tautuaa, Jericho Cruz, CJ Perez and Vic Manuel.

The Beermen are eyeing to take home the PBA Commissioner’s Cup title once again, a plum they last won in 2019.

The 2023-24 season will start on November 5th.

San Miguel, bolstered by import Tyler Stone, will have its first game against the NLEX Road Warriors on November 15.

Despite the loaded roster, the bruising scoring forward said he is willing to do any role the team may give him.

“I’m a team player. I’m open to fill in the role that they give me, whatever role that is, and I think what I can bring to the table is my competitiveness and my hardworking [attitude],” Teng said.

“I hope it will translate in my game when I play for San Miguel… [I will also] do the little things, like getting stops, defending, rebounding, boxing out. I will do whatever it takes for San Miguel to win championships,” he added.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

JERON TENG

PBA

SAN MIGUEL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Confident NU coach underscores Bulldogs' contender status

Confident NU coach underscores Bulldogs' contender status

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
As far as head coach Jeff Napa is concerned, the NU men’s basketball team is no underdogs in UAAP Season 86.
Sports
fbtw
'Far cry from last year's Blue Eagles': Baldwin says big Ateneo-UP clash 'no rematch'

'Far cry from last year's Blue Eagles': Baldwin says big Ateneo-UP clash 'no rematch'

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin admitted that his current Blue Eagles squad is not at par with his team that ruled the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
PBA expansion in works

PBA expansion in works

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
No details were disclosed but PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said the Board of Governors is seriously looking into expansion to...
Sports
fbtw

Sinag Liga Asya fires off Saturday

13 hours ago
Sixteen teams slug it out in the Sinag Liga Asya’s Lakas Kwarenta tournament kicking off Saturday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.
Sports
fbtw
All eyes on Magnolia

All eyes on Magnolia

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Minus the off-court drama and injury woes besetting heavyweights like Ginebra and TNT, an intact Magnolia views the coming...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Verstappen chases records as F1 starts Americas stint

Verstappen chases records as F1 starts Americas stint

2 hours ago
Max Verstappen will be racing for pride, points and records this weekend at the United States Grand Prix as his rivals compete...
Sports
fbtw
Mickelson says more PGA players will jump to LIV Golf

Mickelson says more PGA players will jump to LIV Golf

3 hours ago
Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson said Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) that more PGA Tour players will jump to Saudi-backed...
Sports
fbtw
Neymar has torn knee ligament, faces surgery

Neymar has torn knee ligament, faces surgery

4 hours ago
Football superstar Neymar has a torn ligament and meniscus in his left knee and will have to undergo surgery after being injured...
Sports
fbtw
Go confident of Obiena&rsquo;s integrity

Go confident of Obiena’s integrity

13 hours ago
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go has voiced his support for acclaimed Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena, amidst doping...
Sports
fbtw

Chooks 3x3 scores upsets

13 hours ago
Manila Chooks! pulled off a giant upset yesterday in Doha, Qatar with a 14-12 overtime win over world No. 3 Antwerp TOPdesk of Belgium in the level-9 FIBA 3x3 EXPO Al Bidda Park Challenger.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with