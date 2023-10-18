^

Sports

Record-tying field battles it out in Spikers' Turf Invitational

Philstar.com
October 18, 2023 | 9:17pm
Record-tying field battles it out in Spikers' Turf Invitational

MANILA, Philippines – Men’s volleyball take center stage beginning Friday as the Spikers’ Turf stages its inaugural Invitational Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila featuring 24 teams, matching the biggest conference cast ever put up in the country’s premier league.

Cignal HD, which completed a perfect title run in the Open Conference last March, headlines the huge field divided into four groups with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the knockout quarterfinal phase.

The semifinalists will be joined by a foreign guest team in a round-robin series, which the organizing Sports Vision sees to be a thriller of a chase to the finals and the championship, a winner-take-all affair.

Joining the HD Spikers in Pool C are Davies Paints-Adamson, Philippine Coast Guard, Saints and Lattes-Letran, Santa Rosa City Lions and the St. Gerard Construction-Saint Benide.

Ateneo-Fudgee Bar banners the Pool A cast that includes D’Navigators Iloilo, Don Pacundo-La Salle-Dasmariñas, Kinto-Perpetual Help, Philippine Army and Sta. Elena-National U, while Cabstars-City of Cabuyao headlines the Pool B group, along with EcoOil-La Salle MKA-San Beda, Philippine Air Force, Saskin-Philippine Christian U and VNS Griffins.

Making up Pool D are the Alpha Omega Elite Spikers, Chef on a Diet-Far Eastern University, PGJC Navy, Savouge RTU Basilan, Bayleaf Spikers and the Xentromall-Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Games can be streamed live on SpikersTurf.ph and Pilipinas Live and telecast on OneSports and OneSportsPlus.

EcoOil and VNS kick off hostilities at 3:30 p.m. Saturday with Fudgee Barr and Don Pacundo tangling in the 5:30 p.m. main game of the tournament that equaled the 24-team cast that vied in the 2019 Open Conference.

A busy sked will precede the opener as four matches are slated on Sunday, including the Chef on a Diet-Navy clash at 11 a.m. to be followed by the D’Navigators-Army collision at 1 p.m., the Saskin-Air Force duel at 3 p.m. and the Coast Guard-Davies Paints face-off at 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s matches pit the Saints and Lattes-Santa Rosa at 11 p.m., the Sta. Elena-Kinto Tyres at 1 p.m., the Cabstars-Mika at 3 p.m. and the Savouge-Bayleaf at 5 p.m.

SPIKERS TURF

VOLLEYBALL
Brand new home-and-away volleyball league MPVA ready for takeoff

Brand new home-and-away volleyball league MPVA ready for takeoff

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) will kick off on Sunday, October 22, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo,...
Sports
fbtw
Confident NU coach underscores Bulldogs' contender status

Confident NU coach underscores Bulldogs' contender status

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
As far as head coach Jeff Napa is concerned, the NU men’s basketball team is no underdogs in UAAP Season 86.
Sports
fbtw
Walker takes on Ankalaev in massive UFC 294 fight

Walker takes on Ankalaev in massive UFC 294 fight

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
When Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter Johnny Walker steps into the Octagon for UFC 294, he will fight not just for a win...
Sports
fbtw
Tamaraws rally to squeak past Falcons

Tamaraws rally to squeak past Falcons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The FEU Tamaraws completed a massive comeback as they grinded out a 49-46 victory over the Adamson Soaring Falcons.
Sports
fbtw
