LOOK: PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup schedule

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
October 17, 2023 | 11:33am
LOOK: PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup schedule
Mikey Williams and the TNT Tropang Giga will usher in the new PBA conference against the Magnolia Hotshots.
MANILA, Philippines – The PBA on Tuesday released the schedule for Season 48’s Commissioner’s Cup, which tips off on November 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Only one game is scheduled on opening night — TNT versus Magnolia at 7 p.m.

Per STAR’s Olmin Leyba, the Leo Awards for Season 47 (4 p.m.) and the opening ceremonies (5 p.m.) will precede the TNT-Magnolia clash.

The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings are the defending champions, besting guest team Bay Area Dragons in the finals, 4-3, in last season’s edition of the conference.

PBA COMMISSIONER'S CUP
