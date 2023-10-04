^

Hernandez keys Cardinals’ escape act vs Blazers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 4, 2023 | 5:07pm
Mapua's Paolo Hernandez (9) hits the game-winner for the Cardinals
MANILA, Philippines – Paolo Hernandez hit a pivotal go-ahead and the Mapua Cardinals escaped with a big 75-71 victory over last season’s runners-up Benilde Blazers in NCAA Season 99 action Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Trailing by two, 68-70, with less than a minute remaining, Benilde’s Migs Oczon dropped in a step-back 3-pointer from the wing off a broken play to take a 71-70 lead with 35.0 seconds remaining in the game.

On the other end, Hernandez faked a three and pulled up from the elbow to give Mapua a 72-71 lead with 21.9 seconds left.

In the next possession, Robi Nayve seemingly tripped and lost the ball with 3.5 seconds on the clock, all but confirming the Benilde loss.

Free throws set the final score for Mapua.

Benilde blew an 11-point lead in the game.

Hernandez led the Cardinals with 22 points while Clint Escamis and Jopet Soriano had 12 points apiece.

Miggy Corteza paced the Blazers with 15 points, Oczon chipped in 14, while reigning Most Valuable Player Will Gozum, who fouled out, added 11.

The Blazers dropped to a 1-3 win-loss slate, while the Cardinals are now 3-1 in the tournament.

