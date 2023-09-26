^

Cuntapay continues grind, helps San Beda thrash Arellano

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 26, 2023 | 7:26pm
Cuntapay continues grind, helps San Beda thrash Arellano

Games Wednesday
(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

2 p.m. – UPHSD vs EAC
4 p.m. – Letran vs LPU

MANILA, Philippines – Left without a contract after the PBA team that drafted him left him hanging, San Beda big man Damie Cuntapay has set his sights in proving he is worthy of a spot in the pros.

In his first game in his journey to redemption, the 6-5 bruiser delivered a head-turning performance Tuesday as he helped lift San Beda to an 85-61 destruction of a listless Arellano University side and into a share of the NCAA Season 99 basketball lead at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Cuntapay, drafted 49th overall by Terrafirma but wasn’t signed, fired 13 points he laced with four booming 3-pointers and added a game-high 10 rebounds on top of a steal and a block.

It was his way of saying he’s good enough to play in the PBA.

Cuntapay though stressed he is focused on helping the Lions as much as he can.

“Focused muna ako sa San Beda,” said Cuntapay, who said he is patterning his game to NBA champion and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

In the meantime, Cuntapay gets a pair of shoes from San Beda coach Yuri Escueta for his rebounding.

“I told him (Cuntapay) kasi if he gets at least 10 rebounds, I’ll give him shoes,” said Escueta.

Jacob Cortez, son of former pro Mike, likewise made a big impression as he led the Lions in scoring with 16 points while James Payosing Yukien Andrada and skipper Peter Alafro scattered 13, 12 and 11 points, respectively.

In the second game, Mapua joined the championship race as it outgunned San Sebastian in the second half to hammer out an 80-70 win.

Warren Bonifacio buried a 3-pointer, swished a pair of free throws and plucked a crucial rebound late to help the Cardinals overcome a furious Stags fight back and preserve the win.

The scores:

First Game

San Beda 85- Cortez 16, Payosing 13, Cuntapay 13, Andrada 12, Alfaro 11, Puno 5, Visser 4, Jopia 4, Tagle 3, Gonzales 2, Gallego 2, Torres 0

Arellano U 61- Ongotan 16, Capulong 10, Valencia 8, Camay 7, Talampas 6, Mallari 3, Dayrit 3, Villarente 2, Abastillas 2, dela Cruz 2, Sunga 2, Yanes 0, Rosalin 0, Geronimo 0

Quarterscores: 24-15; 57-26; 74-46; 85-61

Second Game

Mapua 80- Bonifacio 16, Recto 15, Escamis 12, Hernandez 12, Sopriano 8, Cuenco 6, Rosillo 5, Dalisay 3, Asuncion 2, Bancale 1, Morenos 0, Fornis 0

San Sebastian 70- Are 18, Ecobido 13, Calahat 10, Desoyo 9, Felebrico 6, Una 5, Gabat 4, de Leon 3, Shanoda 2, Sumoda 0, Gabat 0, Aguilar 0

Quarterscores: 12-18; 39-36; 57- 45; 80-70

LIONS

NCAA

SAN BEDA

