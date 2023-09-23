Lady Bulldogs make quick work of Lady Warriors to open SSL title defense

The NU Lady Bulldogs kicked off its title defense at the Shakey's Super League with a big win over the UE Lady Warriors.

MANILA, Philippines -- The NU Lady Bulldogs kicked off their title defense of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) preseason national invitationals in dominating fashion, obliterating the UE Lady Warriors, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15, Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The defending champions, mainly made up of players who came from national team duties, made quick work of the young UE squad.

Incoming rookie Arah Panique and Evangeline Alinsug paced NU with 11 points apiece.

Rookie Casiey Dongallo , on the other hand, led UE with nine points.

Sheena Toring, who earlier injured her knee in May this year, played in the game, finishing with five points for NU.

NU head coach Norman Miguel said the tournament is a good barometer to gauge what they need to improve on in the upcoming UAAP season.

The Lady Bulldogs will be facing the San Sebastian College on Sunday in a battle of early winners.

Meanwhile, the FEU Lady Tamaraws also won over the EAC Lady Generals, 25-6, 25-15, 25-12.

EAC had 26 errors in the game, which ultimately led to their defeat.

Gerzel Petallo led the Tamaraws with 11 points.No Lady General finished in double figures, as Jennifer Omapas top-scored with eight points.

College of Saint Benilde also had a big victory over the Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-22.