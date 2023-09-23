^

Adiwang returns with a bang, destroys foe in 23 seconds

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 23, 2023 | 3:06pm
Adiwang returns with a bang, destroys foe in 23 seconds
Lito Adiwang
ONE Fighting Championship

MANILA, Philippines -- Coming from a major injury, Filipino mixed martial artist Lito Adiwang needed just 23 seconds to dismantle Adrian Matheis in his return to ONE FC on Friday.

The “Thunder Kid” uncorked a devastating right hand that landed straight on Mattheis’ chin and sent his opponent down.

Adiwang then pounced on Mattheis and unleashed a vicious ground-and-pound assault, forcing the referee to stop the bout.

Adiwang’s win in the ONE Friday Fights: 34 Rodtang vs. Superlek card over the Indonesian Mattheis is his first match after sustaining an ACL injury.

He was sidelined for 18 months.

Adiwang now has a win-loss record of 14-5.

His match is an undercard of the main event between Thai fighters Rotang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo, which the latter won by unanimous decision.

