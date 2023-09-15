^

Sports

Blue Eagles preparing for 'high-level' system under Brazilian coach

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 15, 2023 | 10:32am
Blue Eagles preparing for 'high-level' system under Brazilian coach
Ateneo's Roma Doromal playing for the Philippine team in the SEA V-League
SEA V-League

MANILA, Philippines -- With the addition of Philippine men’s volleyball head coach Sergio Veloso, the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles underscored the need to adjust to the “high-level” system of the Brazilian coach.

Ateneo libero Roma Mae Doromal on Thursday told reporters that they need to have a lot of adjustments in their play and system.

“So far, our training with him is okay. We just have a lot of adjustments, and so far, we can keep up with everything,” Doromal told reporters in Filipino.

“[What we have to adjust] is the system. It is a very different system, like a high-level system,” she added.

Veloso was tapped to be the head coach of Ateneo, replacing seasoned coach Oliver Almadro.

The team is also rebuilding, with the departures of Faith Nisperos and Vanie Gandler.

Ateneo finished UAAP Season 85 with a 4-10 slate, missing the Final Four for the first time since Season 71.

“We are starting from scratch. Adjusting to the new system and new coach, what we can give is to always show up even though we’re tired, even though we don’t know how far we can go,” Doromal said.

“We’ll always show up and give our 100 percent that coach asks from us,” the new team captain added.

Doromal said that she will also bring what she learned from her national team stint to Ateneo.

“I embraced the bigger role, and at first, it was a bit hard, because I was somewhat forced to mature. But, I am embracing this role and I learned a lot from playing with Faith. I think I also received some key points on being a captain,” she said.

Ateneo will be playing in the Shakey’s Super League preseason championship.

The tournament will feature 10 teams from the NCAA and six from the UAAP.

vuukle comment

ADMU BLUE EAGLES

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bisera edges Uy by 3 for maiden LPGT win

Bisera edges Uy by 3 for maiden LPGT win

20 hours ago
Florence Yvon Bisera’s lengthy pursuit of a maiden Ladies Philippine Golf Tour victory aptly ended on home turf Th...
Sports
fbtw

PBA draft a rich harvest

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Phoenix assistant coach Willy Wilson said the other day he expects a bumper crop of rookies to emerge from the PBA draft at Market! Market! in Taguig this Sunday and predicted three rounds deep of high-caliber choices....
Sports
fbtw
'Out of our control': Cone laments missing CJ Perez for Gilas in Asian Games

'Out of our control': Cone laments missing CJ Perez for Gilas in Asian Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said CJ Perez will be unable to join the national team to China for the Asian Games after...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-shooting chief Chavit alarmed over Asiad-bound team's composition

Ex-shooting chief Chavit alarmed over Asiad-bound team's composition

19 hours ago
Former Ilocos Sur Luis “Chavit” Singson is furious with the current state of Philippine shooting — a sport...
Sports
fbtw
Chavit wants probe on PNSA team

Chavit wants probe on PNSA team

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Former Philippine National Shooting Association president Luis “Chavit” Singson is calling a probe from the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Altas, Archers in key face-off

Altas, Archers in key face-off

12 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help System DALTA and De La Salle University figure in a crucial clash for the last remaining semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Shakey's Super League preseason volley tilt draws 16 teams

Shakey's Super League preseason volley tilt draws 16 teams

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The upcoming Shakey’s Super League (SSL) preseason championship will have a level playing field, one of the organizers...
Sports
fbtw
Dumandan surges, seizes lead as wild finish looms in PGT

Dumandan surges, seizes lead as wild finish looms in PGT

20 hours ago
Marvin Dumandan stormed ahead in a startling result to a wild third round battle for survival on South Pacific’s treacherous...
Sports
fbtw
These guys are good as golf shows it's not only about winning

These guys are good as golf shows it's not only about winning

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 21 hours ago
At each golf tournament, the Tour and players make it a top priority to support charitable initiatives, engage with local...
Sports
fbtw
Sarno succumbs to injury, finishes unranked at weightlifting worlds

Sarno succumbs to injury, finishes unranked at weightlifting worlds

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Not all days are sunshine and rainbows for Filipina weightlifting wunderkind Vanessa Sarno.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with