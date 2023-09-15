Blue Eagles preparing for 'high-level' system under Brazilian coach

Ateneo's Roma Doromal playing for the Philippine team in the SEA V-League

MANILA, Philippines -- With the addition of Philippine men’s volleyball head coach Sergio Veloso, the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles underscored the need to adjust to the “high-level” system of the Brazilian coach.

Ateneo libero Roma Mae Doromal on Thursday told reporters that they need to have a lot of adjustments in their play and system.

“So far, our training with him is okay. We just have a lot of adjustments, and so far, we can keep up with everything,” Doromal told reporters in Filipino.

“[What we have to adjust] is the system. It is a very different system, like a high-level system,” she added.

Veloso was tapped to be the head coach of Ateneo, replacing seasoned coach Oliver Almadro.

The team is also rebuilding, with the departures of Faith Nisperos and Vanie Gandler.

Ateneo finished UAAP Season 85 with a 4-10 slate, missing the Final Four for the first time since Season 71.

“We are starting from scratch. Adjusting to the new system and new coach, what we can give is to always show up even though we’re tired, even though we don’t know how far we can go,” Doromal said.

“We’ll always show up and give our 100 percent that coach asks from us,” the new team captain added.

Doromal said that she will also bring what she learned from her national team stint to Ateneo.

“I embraced the bigger role, and at first, it was a bit hard, because I was somewhat forced to mature. But, I am embracing this role and I learned a lot from playing with Faith. I think I also received some key points on being a captain,” she said.

Ateneo will be playing in the Shakey’s Super League preseason championship.

The tournament will feature 10 teams from the NCAA and six from the UAAP.