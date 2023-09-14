Shakey's Super League preseason volley tilt draws 16 teams

MANILA, Philippines – The upcoming Shakey’s Super League (SSL) preseason championship will have a level playing field, one of the organizers of the league reiterated.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon in Manila, Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc. (ACES) president Dr. Ian Laurel added that strong teams in the league will have targets on their backs.

The NU Lady Bulldogs, whose core of players played for the national team in international competitions, will be defending their SSL championship.

A total of 10 NCAA teams and six UAAP teams will participate in the tournament.

However, these exclude the UP Lady Maroons and reigning UAAP champions DLSU Green Spikers.

“That’s what I like about the SSL preseason. The intention of this preseason is to really prepare the teams of the UAAP and NCAA to play in their respective tournaments, which is the priority of their schools. So for us, if there is a strong team out there, watch out because all these teams will be after your back,” Laurel told reporters.

“And for the somewhat weaker teams, [this is a] very competitive platform year in and year out that they will play on, that will have strong teams. This will bring out their level, too,” he added.

For his part, NU head coach Norman Miguel said the absence of UP and La Salle from the tournament is “out of his focus.”

“We will just continue our training, wherever our performance takes us,” he told reporters in Filipino.

He added that since some of his players were members of the national team, they are checking the fatigue level of the players.

“That is what we are checking. I told my players that if they are feeling a bit fatigued, tell us, so maybe we can adjust our program a bit,” the coach said.

Laurel said that the two UAAP teams will not be participating due to “truly valid” but undisclosed reasons.

“They promised to be back next year. We honor that and we wish them the best, and we still want them to be able to recover as soon as possible so that they can join future tournaments,” he added.

The SSL will kick off on Saturday, September 16.

The first day will be headlined by a battle between the UST Golden Tigresses and the University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas.

The Adamson Lady Falcons will also face Lyceum of the Philippines University, and the San Beda University Lady Red Spikers will face Arellano University Lady Chiefs.

Aside from these teams, University of the East, San Sebastian College-Recoletos, Jose Rizal University, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, College of Saint Benilde, Ateneo de Manila University, Mapua University, Emilio Aguinaldo College and Far Eastern University will play in the tournament.