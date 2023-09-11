'Dirk before, Dennis now': Germany coach says Schroder ‘has taken over’ German basketball

MANILA, Philippines — There’s no more looking back to the past for Team Germany as they ruled the 2023 FIBA World Cup after winning against Serbia in the final at the Mall of Asia Arena here on Sunday night.

Even with a great player like Dirk Nowitzki having an impact on German basketball in the past, head coach Gordie Herbert believes it’s time for new blood.

With Dennis Schroder leading the Germans to an 8-0 sweep of the World Cup and being named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, he believes the 29-year-old's time has come.

“Give him credit. He’s won the world championship with this team. He’s become the leader of this team. It’s time that you know we give him 100% respect in Germany,” said Herbert after their win.

“He’s done something that nobody else has done in Germany and I think people will realize that now in Germany, what he’s done and what he’s meant to German basketball and how he’s become a leader of this team.”

Herbert means no disrespect to a player like Nowitzki, whose caliber is no joke.

But he’s immensely proud of his current player, and the stats show it as well.

“You know, Dirk was before, Dennis is now. With complete respect to Dirk, Dennis has taken over. MVP. World Championships. Gold medal. He deserves 100% respect for what he’s done and where he’s taken this team,” said the tactician.

In the World Cup, Schroder normed 19.1 points, two rebounds and 6.1 assists.

During the final, he had 28 markers, two rebounds, two assists and a steal.