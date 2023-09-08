^

No Jokic talk: Finals-bound Serbia wants focus only on current FIBA World Cup roster

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
September 8, 2023 | 8:14pm
Team Serbia celebrates after defeating Canada in the FIBA World Cup semifinals.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – Serbia is marching on to the FIBA World Cup finals without arguably the best player in the planet right now in their fold.

But the Serbians want the world to know that they pulled off a 95-86 win over Canada in the semifinals with its current crop of players, not despite missing their biggest star.

Swingman Marko Guduric has grown tired of all the Jokic talk and instead wants the spotlight trained on him and his teammates.

“It doesn't matter who's not here. It's all about these group of guys. Whoever is here, whoever is wearing this Serbian jersey,” Guduri, who had 12 points for Serbia against Canada at the Mall of Asia Friday night, told reporters at the post-game presser.

Guduric is just one of Serbian five players who finished in double-digit scoring, with the sweet-shooting Bogdan Bogdanovic leading their pack with 23 points. Their superior shooting — going 36-of-58 (62.1%) from the field — enabled them to ward off the Canadians, who were hampered by early foul trouble of their key cogs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dillon Brooks and Dwight Powell.

“It's all about whoever can play and will give 100%, (or) even more,” Guduric added.

Serbia coach Svetislav Pešic echoed his player’s sentiments.

“I don't know if this is the right moment to talk about Jokic,” said Pešic, also responding to the same question about the absence of the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

Nevertheless, the Serbian mentor politely obliged with a quick thought on the Denver Nuggets superstar.

“But I can only say one (thing). Jokic always will be part of the team, because he is the best player in the world in the moment. Great person,” he said.

But like Guduric, Serbia’s coach said the current roster is more deserving of the attention.

“Now I think is not the time to talk too much about him. Now is the time to talk about the players that are here,” Pešic continued.

The 28-year-old Jokic sat out the World Cup reportedly to rest after leading the Nuggets to a historic NBA title last season.

As it turns out, Serbia, which will face the winner of the USA-Germany semifinal pairing later Friday, is indeed perfectly fine without him.

“We never give up. We fight till the end. It's in our blood,” said Guduric.

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

NIKOLA JOKIC

SERBIA
