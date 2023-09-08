Quiambao, Mangrobang poised to dispute 'Bagong Bayani' plum

MANILA, Philippines – Multi-titled 5150 campaigner Bea Quiambao and three-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kim Mangrobang gird not just for a furious battle for overall honors in 5150 Dapitan, but also for the Bagong Bayani award when the OIympic-distance race is held Sunday, September 10 in Zamboanga del Norte.

Formerly known as Filipino Elite, the Bagong Bayani is offering P40,000 and trophy to the Olympic 5150 male and female winners on top of the P175,000 prize staked in the overall championship put up by the host city led by Mayor Seth “Bullet” Jalosjos.

The second and third placers will also pocket P20,000 and P10,000 plus trophies, respectively.

Out to foil Quiambao of The Next Step Tri and TRI SNB Barracuda’s Mangrobang for the Bagong Bayani award are Diana Gellane of Tri-Ice and Santé Fitness Lab’s Erika Burgos, the recent winner of Sun Life 5150 Bohol.

Disputing the Bagong Bayani trophy in the men’s side are Fernando Casares, Maynard Pecson, Satar Salem, Raymund Torio, Josh Gellane and Jacob Taylor.

The 5150 Dapitan, also held to promote local tourism, also features the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, set over 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run distance.

The Noli Run, a 4km fun run, will usher in the main event tomorrow (Saturday).

The Sunrise Sprint top three placers, on the other hand, will get P20,000, P10,000 and P5,000 plus trophies, respectively, aside from the top P75,000 prize, according to the organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

Meanwhile, the Fuertes Juntos (5150 relay) all-male, all-female winners and mixed relay will each get P10,000 plus trophies, while the Liga ni Rizal awardee (most represented, team with most members in both 5150 and Sunrise Sprint) for TriClub affiliates will get P50,000 and trophy.

The Lipi ni Rizal (best team award — top 5 fastest times from the same team regardless of age and gender — will also get P50,000 and trophy (5150 Olympic) and P30,000 plus trophy (Sunrise Sprint).

All prize packages are exclusive in the 5150 Dapitan race.

For details, log on to www.ironman.com/5150-dapitan-philippines.

Close to 600 entries are set to vie in the event to be held for the first time in Dapitan City where national hero Dr. Jose Rizal was exiled with the roster spiced up by the presence of bidders from at least 10 countries.