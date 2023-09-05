^

Carmelo Anthony Manila-bound anew for FIBA World Cup final phase

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 5, 2023 | 5:33pm
Carmelo Anthony attends the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction at Symphony Hall on August 12, 2023 in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Mike Lawrie / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – NBA and international basketball legend Carmelo Anthony is coming to Manila to witness the final phase of the biggest basketball event on the planet.

Also serving as the global ambassador for the FIBA Basketball World Cup, the retired NBA cager said he’s returning to the Philippines after his first foray here last February.

“Heading to Manila this week to see who's going to bring home the Naismith Trophy,” said Anthony, who retired from the NBA and international play this year.

Anthony, 39, played 19 seasons in the NBA where he became one of the league history’s greatest players marked by 10-time NBA All-Star selections and scoring champion awards while being a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team and No. 9 in the all-time scoring list.

But he also shone bright in the world stage, highlighted by a feat of three straight gold medals for Team USA in the Olympics.

The dynamic forward was a member of the FIBA All-Star Five in the 2006 World Cup (formerly known as World Championship) where Team USA placed third and the leader in Team USA's FIBA AmeriCup championship in 2007.

He’s also the all-time second leading scorer for Team USA with 336 points through his four Olympic stints ignited by a bronze-medal in his rookie year in 2004. 

Now albeit on a different role, Anthony continues to love and serve the game with Spain’s Pau Gasol and Argentina’s Luis Scola as fellow World Cup global ambassadors.

The World Cup, which also had legs in Jakarta, Indonesia and Okinawa, Japan, is currently in its quarterfinal phase at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City with the Philippines serving as the main host.

The Smart-Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City also housed some games led by the Gilas Pilipinas home stand with Filipino-American NBA pride Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz at helm.

Serbian player undergoes kidney removal surgery after hit in FIBA World Cup game

Serbian player undergoes kidney removal surgery after hit in FIBA World Cup game

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
The FIBA Basketball World Cup in Manila just had one of its few dark spots amidst a smooth sailing so far marked by competitive...
Sports
fbtw
Marcial: FIBA World Cup a win for Gilas, Philippines

Marcial: FIBA World Cup a win for Gilas, Philippines

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
For PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, Gilas Pilipinas and Filipino basketball fans still came out as winners in the 2023 FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup draws blockbuster crowd

World Cup draws blockbuster crowd

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
The Filipinos’ intense love for the game was a major selling point when the Philippines made a bid to bring the 2023...
Sports
fbtw
Quarterfinals-bound Serbia learns from Italy loss

Quarterfinals-bound Serbia learns from Italy loss

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Following a tough come-from-behind defeat against Italy, Serbia said they learned their lessons and ensured that they will...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson behind Doncic in scoring

Clarkson behind Doncic in scoring

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas’ Jordan Clarkson emerged as the second-leading scorer in the FIBA Basketball World Cup just behind Luka...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala dominates local bet, advances in W100 Tokyo round of 16

Eala dominates local bet, advances in W100 Tokyo round of 16

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Alex Eala is off to the next round of the W100 Tokyo after sweeping Japanese bet Natsumi Kawaguchi, 6-4, 6-3, Tuesday mo...
Sports
fbtw
World title-seeking Suarez gets backing from Singsons

World title-seeking Suarez gets backing from Singsons

5 hours ago
Vintage boxer Charly “King’s Warrior” Suarez got a huge boost in his desire to win the “big one”...
Sports
fbtw
New Taipei Kings replace Bay Area Dragons in EASL

New Taipei Kings replace Bay Area Dragons in EASL

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The East Asia Super League (EASL) on Tuesday said that the New Taipei Kings will be joining its 2023-24 season in lieu of...
Sports
fbtw
Sudan&rsquo;s basketball body speaks vs racism on player after kidney incident

Sudan’s basketball body speaks vs racism on player after kidney incident

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The South Sudan Basketball Federation (SSBFed) slammed the supposed racism received by player Nuni Omot following news that...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
