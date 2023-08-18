^

Sports

Loman faces heavy-hitting Lineker in ONE Championship Singapore card

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 18, 2023 | 12:44pm
Loman faces heavy-hitting Lineker in ONE Championship Singapore card
Stephen Loman
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino mixed martial artist Stephen Loman is eager to prove his mettle in “one of the biggest fights” of his career as he takes on former ONE bantamweight champion John Lineker later in the year.

Loman, a member of Team Lakay, is currently the No. 2-ranked bantamweight contender.

He is facing the Brazilian Lineker, who was stopped by reigning ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade.

In a statement, Loman said that he is looking at the bout against Lineker on September 30 in Singapore as “one of the biggest fights” in his career.

He said that while the Brazilian fighter nicknamed “Hands of Stone” is a heavy-hitter, Loman himself claimed he can also pack a punch.

“His punches are really hard, and he has knocked out a lot of fighters. But, I think that my punches are heavy as well, and if I can connect, I can knock him out,” Loman, nicknamed as “The Sniper”, said in Filipino.

Loman, who sports a 17-2 record, said that he is aiming to have a title shot against Andrade.

He is undefeated in three ONE Championship fights, with the most recent a unanimous decision victory over Bibiano Fernandes last year.

MMA

ONE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP
