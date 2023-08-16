^

'MOA Ball' adds hype to FIBA World Cup

August 16, 2023
'MOA Ball' adds hype to FIBA World Cup
The "MOA Ball" is the latest installation from Smart to drum up the country’s historic hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup from August 25 to September 10.
Smart / FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – With the world’s biggest basketball tournament just around the corner, Smart has transformed the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Ball into a giant basketball with a hoop — considered as one of the most awe-inspiring, larger-than-life basketball tributes the country has ever seen.

Measuring 1.5 meters in diameter inside a ring with 111 meters in circumference, the massive installation was made possible through the hard work of total of 248 workers, including site workers, engineers, safety officers and designers, who completed the task amid days of heavy downpours in the last three weeks.

Basketball fans are in for a huge treat when they pass by the mesmerizing MOA Ball spectacle, signaling not only the country’s participation as one of the hosts of this historic event but also as a nation with an unmatched love for the game.

Meanwhile, Smart has also teamed up with its technology partners to further expand and permanently optimize its LTE and 5G mobile network coverage across all FIBA Basketball World Cup venues, including the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, and the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Subscribers trooping to the venues can expect world-class mobile experience not just during the much-anticipated games from August 25 to September 10, but also in all the biggest concerts and events happening after the tournament.

With Smart, subscribers can share their favorite gameplays on social media in real-time, send videos of iconic moments to their loved ones and friends in seconds, and upload all their memorable photos online in an instant.

The network earlier vowed to bring the best FIBA World Cup experience to subscribers and fans.

For more details on the networks World Cup-related endeavors, visit https://smart.com.ph/Pages/smartfiba.

