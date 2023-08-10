Decorated Filipino grappler juggles World Combat Games prep, studies

MANILA, Philippines – Fierre Afan is going full blast in training for the upcoming 2023 World Combat Games from October 21-30 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, while pursuing his sports science studies at the University of the Philippines.

“It’s very tiring after training because I have to attend my class in UP for my scholarship,” the 19-year-old Afan said a few weeks after winning the United World Wrestling (UWW) United World Grappling Asian Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan last June.

“But I want to be successful so that’s okay,” he added.

Afan, who resides in Marikina City but trains in Sucat, Parañaque City under the DEFTAC-Ribeiro gym, believes he can balance academics and sports with the help of the people around him as he trains his sights on the World Combat Games.

“First of all, I would like to thank all my teammates who encouraged me, salute to my teammates who believe in me all the time. I also want to finish a college degree,” he added. “I won’t be around here if my teammates were not there to help me, and they are still here.”

He explained that while the physical aspect of training is already very hard, the mental part is even harder due to several circumstances and personal matters that he cannot divulge.

“I’d like to express my sacrifices but I can’t,” said Afan, who highlighted his campaign in Astana with a big win over Kazakhstan World Champion Artem Khvan in U-20 no-gi junior class

At his young age, he also showed the world that he’s capable of winning, ruling the U-19 class by copping two gold medals in the junior category before settling for two silvers in the senior division in that Astana tourney.

“I strengthened my body physically and of course my mindset for 15 years, but it was the mental part that turned out to be the hardest.”

Alvin Aguilar, president of Wrestling Association of the Philippines (WAP), acknowledged Afan’s hard work and sacrifice throughout the years, saying the young grappler, who already figured in some huge fights during his early years, will definitely capture glorious moments for Philippine sports.

“We believe in Fierre, his hard work and sheer determination to succeed has been tested at his early age — and he just did it not once but twice already,” Aguilar said. “He will give our country more medals, gold medals, not just in the continental side but also in the world stage.”

Aguilar referred to Afan’s performance when he qualified for the World Combat Games after clinching a bronze medal in the qualifying round in Tashkent, Uzbekistan last May.

Afan, who watches some MMA fights in the Universal Reality Combat Championship, said he even tried to be an MMA fighter before but admitted he needs to improve more his striking abilities.

“I’m focusing on grappling sports, jiu-jitsu, judo and wrestling for now,” Afan said. “I’m concentrating to improve my understanding how to be effective on my technique during crucial times. It’s better you know what you’re doing than why you’re doing it at the same time.”