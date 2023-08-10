^

Sports

Decorated Filipino grappler juggles World Combat Games prep, studies

Philstar.com
August 10, 2023 | 9:25am
Decorated Filipino grappler juggles World Combat Games prep, studies
Fierre Afan, who resides in Marikina City but trains in Sucat, Parañaque City under the DEFTAC-Ribeiro gym, believes he can balance academics and sports with the help of the people around him as he trains his sights on the World Combat Games.

MANILA, Philippines – Fierre Afan is going full blast in training for the upcoming 2023 World Combat Games from October 21-30 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, while pursuing his sports science studies at the University of the Philippines.

“It’s very tiring after training because I have to attend my class in UP for my scholarship,” the 19-year-old Afan said a few weeks after winning the United World Wrestling (UWW) United World Grappling Asian Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan last June.

“But I want to be successful so that’s okay,” he added.

Afan, who resides in Marikina City but trains in Sucat, Parañaque City under the DEFTAC-Ribeiro gym, believes he can balance academics and sports with the help of the people around him as he trains his sights on the World Combat Games.

“First of all, I would like to thank all my teammates who encouraged me, salute to my teammates who believe in me all the time. I also want to finish a college degree,” he added. “I won’t be around here if my teammates were not there to help me, and they are still here.”

He explained that while the physical aspect of training is already very hard, the mental part is even harder due to several circumstances and personal matters that he cannot divulge.

“I’d like to express my sacrifices but I can’t,” said Afan, who highlighted his campaign in Astana with a big win over Kazakhstan World Champion Artem Khvan in U-20 no-gi junior class

At his young age, he also showed the world that he’s capable of winning, ruling the U-19 class by copping two gold medals in the junior category before settling for two silvers in the senior division in that Astana tourney.

“I strengthened my body physically and of course my mindset for 15 years, but it was the mental part that turned out to be the hardest.”

Alvin Aguilar, president of Wrestling Association of the Philippines (WAP), acknowledged Afan’s hard work and sacrifice throughout the years, saying the young grappler, who already figured in some huge fights during his early years, will definitely capture glorious moments for Philippine sports.

“We believe in Fierre, his hard work and sheer determination to succeed has been tested at his early age — and he just did it not once but twice already,” Aguilar said. “He will give our country more medals, gold medals, not just in the continental side but also in the world stage.”

Aguilar referred to Afan’s performance when he qualified for the World Combat Games after clinching a bronze medal in the qualifying round in Tashkent, Uzbekistan last May.

Afan, who watches some MMA fights in the Universal Reality Combat Championship, said he even tried to be an MMA fighter before but admitted he needs to improve more his striking abilities.

“I’m focusing on grappling sports, jiu-jitsu, judo and wrestling for now,” Afan said. “I’m concentrating to improve my understanding how to be effective on my technique during crucial times. It’s better you know what you’re doing than why you’re doing it at the same time.”

vuukle comment

ALVIN AGUILAR

GRAPPLING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Asian race for Paris slot

Asian race for Paris slot

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
A tight race is expected among six countries looking to represent Asia in men’s basketball at the Paris Olympics next...
Sports
fbtw

Will Holt join PBA draft?

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
There’s an existing PBA rule that sets an age limit of 30 for Fil-foreigners to apply for the draft but it may be rescinded, depending on the PBA Board’s decision that will come during the next governors...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Laput disputes crucial call in SSL finals Game 1 loss

La Salle's Laput disputes crucial call in SSL finals Game 1 loss

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
No touch?
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson, Sotto could gel with Gilas in no time &ndash; AJ Edu

Clarkson, Sotto could gel with Gilas in no time – AJ Edu

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
With about two weeks before the FIBA World Cup, Gilas Pilipinas big man AJ Edu said he believes NBA star Jordan Clarkson and...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women fall short vs Japanese to end Jones Cup stint at 1-4

Gilas women fall short vs Japanese to end Jones Cup stint at 1-4

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women’s team ended its Jones Cup stint on a low note after they succumbed to undefeated Chanson...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Shane Clemente finds football dream with Spanish club CD Llosetense

Shane Clemente finds football dream with Spanish club CD Llosetense

By Rick Olivares | 43 minutes ago
You know the saying “try and try until you succeed?” For 20-year-old Malabon native Shane Clemente, he amended...
Sports
fbtw
Jordan, Nats will hit it off &nbsp;

Jordan, Nats will hit it off  

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
The clock is ticking for the newly-arrived Jordan Clarkson and Gilas Pilipinas to work on their esprit de corps for the FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
FIBA &lsquo;Hall&rsquo; rites open to public

FIBA ‘Hall’ rites open to public

10 hours ago
The much-anticipated FIBA Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place on Aug. 23, two days prior to the tip-off of the highly awaited...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson stuns La Salle in Game 1

Adamson stuns La Salle in Game 1

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Adamson pulled off a mammoth upset of reigning UAAP champion La Salle, 22-25, 25-17, 17-25, 27-25, 16-14, in Game 1 yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with