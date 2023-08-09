^

Sports

Golden Tigresses inch closer to SSL bronze

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 9, 2023 | 4:10pm
Golden Tigresses inch closer to SSL bronze
UST drew first blood in the SSL best-of-three bronze medal series against Perpetual Wednesday.
Shakey's Super League

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Golden Tigresses swept the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Lady Altas, 25-15, 25-22, 25-15, to draw first blood in their Shakey’s Super League (SSL) best-of-three bronze medal series at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City Wednesday.

With the game tied at two sets apiece at the start of the third set, the Golden Tigresses caught fire as they strung together six straight points, with Reg Jurado and Jonna Perdido at the forefront.

Perpetual, however, threatened as they cut UST’s lead to two, 12-10, off the stellar play of Mary Rhose Dapol.

But UST’s Xyza Gula found her groove and heated up as the Golden Tigresses recovered anew to put up an insurmountable 23-14 lead.

A Dapol hit temporarily stopped the bleeding, but consecutive kills by Mary Angela Jackson and Mary Coronado closed the match at 25-15.

With the contest close in the second set, 23-22, off a service error by Cassie Carballo, UST scored two straight points to bag the set, 25-22.

Jurado led the way for the Tigresses with 19 points followed by Poyos with 13.

Gula and Mary Banagua had 10 points apiece for UST.

Dapol was the lone player for the Lady Altas in double digits with 10 points, while Charmaine Ocado chipped in nine.

UST head coach Kung Fu Reyes told reporters that they brought to today’s game all the things they learned from their heartbreaking five-set semifinal loss against the DLSU Lady Spikers.

“The important thing is the players are working hard. All the learnings we had [in the La Salle game] were brought here, and we underscored the importance of finishing what we started,” Reyes said in Filipino.

“There are a lot of indications that we can keep up [with strong teams.] Though, the team is just very young but they are promising, both individually and as a group, and that is a big thing,” he added.

Poyos, for her part, credited UST’s young guns for stepping up since a number of veterans are now gone from the team.

vuukle comment

PERPETUAL

PHILIPPINE COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UST
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Wesley So advances in Chess World Cup, deplores statements limiting PCAP

Wesley So advances in Chess World Cup, deplores statements limiting PCAP

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
After defeating Jules Moussard in the Chess World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, Filipino-American Grandmaster Wesley So weighed...
Sports
fbtw

Edu – worth the wait

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
It’s been a long wait for AJ Edu to join Gilas at the senior level and now that the FIBA World Cup is 16 days away from reeling off, he’s proving himself deserving of a spot in coach Chot Reyes’...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson, Sotto could gel with Gilas in no time &ndash; AJ Edu

Clarkson, Sotto could gel with Gilas in no time – AJ Edu

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
With about two weeks before the FIBA World Cup, Gilas Pilipinas big man AJ Edu said he believes NBA star Jordan Clarkson and...
Sports
fbtw
Young US NBA stars dominate Puerto Rico in FIBA World Cup tuneup

Young US NBA stars dominate Puerto Rico in FIBA World Cup tuneup

1 day ago
Anthony Edwards and Cameron Johnson each scored 15 points to lead a young United States NBA squad over Puerto Rico, 117-74,...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Season 48 unwraps October 15 at Big Dome

PBA Season 48 unwraps October 15 at Big Dome

17 hours ago
It’s going to be a stacked Season 48 for the PBA.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rafael dos Anjos to face Vicente Luque in UFC Fight Night

Rafael dos Anjos to face Vicente Luque in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Thirty-eight-year-old Brazilian-American Rafael Dos Anjos will be looking to win his 33rd fight in 46 matches.
Sports
fbtw

Natural vitamins in a fizz

By Anthony Suntay | 3 hours ago
It's easy to overlook our health and well-being in the whirlwind of our daily lives. As the famous adage says, “Health isn’t valued until sickness comes.” So why wait?
Sports
fbtw
Top Filipino junior swimmers bound for SEA Age meet

Top Filipino junior swimmers bound for SEA Age meet

3 hours ago
A 19-man Philippine team made up of swimmers from all over the country will be sent to Jakarta, Indonesia to participate in...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Nueva Ecija, Quezon scoop up wins

MPBL: Nueva Ecija, Quezon scoop up wins

4 hours ago
Nueva Ecija greeted the fourth quarter with a 15-point binge, while Quezon closed it with a similar cluster as both teams...
Sports
fbtw
Mbappe contract dispute overshadows start of Ligue 1 season

Mbappe contract dispute overshadows start of Ligue 1 season

7 hours ago
Uncertainty over the future of Kylian Mbappe hangs over French football ahead of the new Ligue 1 season, which starts this...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with