Golden Tigresses inch closer to SSL bronze

UST drew first blood in the SSL best-of-three bronze medal series against Perpetual Wednesday.

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Golden Tigresses swept the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Lady Altas, 25-15, 25-22, 25-15, to draw first blood in their Shakey’s Super League (SSL) best-of-three bronze medal series at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City Wednesday.

With the game tied at two sets apiece at the start of the third set, the Golden Tigresses caught fire as they strung together six straight points, with Reg Jurado and Jonna Perdido at the forefront.

Perpetual, however, threatened as they cut UST’s lead to two, 12-10, off the stellar play of Mary Rhose Dapol.

But UST’s Xyza Gula found her groove and heated up as the Golden Tigresses recovered anew to put up an insurmountable 23-14 lead.

A Dapol hit temporarily stopped the bleeding, but consecutive kills by Mary Angela Jackson and Mary Coronado closed the match at 25-15.

With the contest close in the second set, 23-22, off a service error by Cassie Carballo, UST scored two straight points to bag the set, 25-22.

Jurado led the way for the Tigresses with 19 points followed by Poyos with 13.

Gula and Mary Banagua had 10 points apiece for UST.

Dapol was the lone player for the Lady Altas in double digits with 10 points, while Charmaine Ocado chipped in nine.

UST head coach Kung Fu Reyes told reporters that they brought to today’s game all the things they learned from their heartbreaking five-set semifinal loss against the DLSU Lady Spikers.

“The important thing is the players are working hard. All the learnings we had [in the La Salle game] were brought here, and we underscored the importance of finishing what we started,” Reyes said in Filipino.

“There are a lot of indications that we can keep up [with strong teams.] Though, the team is just very young but they are promising, both individually and as a group, and that is a big thing,” he added.

Poyos, for her part, credited UST’s young guns for stepping up since a number of veterans are now gone from the team.