Natural vitamins in a fizz

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
August 9, 2023 | 2:24pm

I haven’t been able to write as much since I have been travelling with my children lately, but upon my return to Manila, I was able to meet up with a friend who knows I’ve always tried to promote living a healthy and active lifestyle, and she introduced me to this product, LifeFood Amla-C + Zinc, your natural vitamins in a fizz.

It's easy to overlook our health and well-being in the whirlwind of our daily lives. As the famous adage says, “Health isn’t valued until sickness comes.” So why wait?

Prepare to be amazed by an extraordinary effervescent tablet packed with the goodness of amla berries and an array of potent phytonutrients and minerals, including the mighty Vitamin C.

This exceptional health companion combines the power of amla berries. This is deeply rooted in Ayurvedic practices and is also known as Indian gooseberries, which is renowned for its immune-boosting properties. Laden with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory compounds, it acts as a shield, protecting your body from harmful pathogens. And there's more! The secret ingredient, carefully crafted, plays a pivotal role in fortifying your immune system's ability to combat invading bacteria and viruses.

These extraordinary berries can potentially reduce the risk of chronic health conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes. Each LifeFood Amla-C + Zinc tablet, containing 1000mg of amla powder extract, unlocks a comprehensive range of antioxidant support. Embrace the harmonious synergy of Vitamin C, working hand in hand with LifeFood Amla-C + Zinc, shielding your precious cells from the ravages of harmful free radicals.

Our lipid profile plays a huge role in our overall health. When we have our annual examinations or blood chemistry, we are tasked to check our lipid levels like cholesterol, BUN, and others to ensure we are not on our way to chronic illnesses like hypertension and diabetes.

Therefore, embark on a transformative journey toward better lipid levels, courtesy of the remarkable amla berries. Packed with soluble fiber, these berries work wonders by curbing cholesterol absorption from your gut. Witness the decline in your total and LDL cholesterol blood levels as you embrace the essence of LifeFood Amla-C + Zinc in your lifestyle. It has also brain boosting properties that ignite your brain's potential. The concentration of antioxidants found in amla berries acts as a shield, protecting your brain from the perils of oxidative stress. By incorporating LifeFood Amla-C + Zinc into your daily routine, you seize the opportunity to preserve your memory and cognitive abilities as you gracefully age.

Find your path to vitality at Lazada and Shopee, and let me know how it helped transform your life.

VITAMINS
