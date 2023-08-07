Esquivel finishes Huntington Beach longboard campaign at 3rd

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino surfer Rogelio “JayR” Esquivel’s California dream run came to a crashing halt after winding up third in the Huntington Beach Longboard Classic of the Wallex US Open at the Huntington Beach Pier Monday.

The Southeast Asian Games silver medalist from San Juan, La Union was shown the door by American Kaniela Stewart in Heat 2 of the semifinals, 16.10-14.87, halting what could have been a fairy-tale ending for the former.

Stewart ended up winning it all by beating former three-time world longboard king Taylor Jensen, also of the United States, 15.73-12.43.

And it could have been Esquivel had he found a way to hurdle Stewart.

Despite the heartbreaking ending, Esquivel has shown he belonged with the big boys after beating some of the big guns of the circuit.

It included the US’ Richie Cravey, whom Esquivel stunned to make it this far, as well veteran tour campaigner Brian Skinner of the United Kingdom as well as Tony Silvagni and Kevin Skvarna.

It was another solid performance from Esquivel after he also topped the Padrol Longboard Classic in Bali, Indonesia recently.

Esquivel is still hopeful he could nail a spot to next year’s Championship Tour.