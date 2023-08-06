^

Sports

Kai Sotto embraces Gilas' underdog status in FIBA World Cup

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 6, 2023 | 1:14pm
Kai Sotto embraces Gilas' underdog status in FIBA World Cup
Kai Sotto
Facebook

MANILA, Philippines -- Kai Sotto is looking forward to seeing how an underdog Gilas team will fare against the much more talented teams in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

Interviewed over STAR sports columnist Quinito Henson’s Playitright podcast, the 7-foot-3 Sotto said that despite the Philippine team being a host nation, they are still tagged as underdogs against Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy.

“Obviously, they are very tough teams. For me, all the teams in the World Cup are tough teams. That is what everyone sees, the elite NBA players,” Sotto said in a mix of English and Filipino.

NBA stars Karl-Anthony Towns, Al Horford and Chris Duarte are included in Dominican Republic’s pool of players.

Italy, meanwhile, will have the Utah Jazz’s Simone Fontecchio, as well as former NBA players Nicolo Melli and Gigi Datome.

Angola will field Atlanta Hawk Bruno Fernando.

The Philippines, of course, will feature Jazz star Jordan Clarkson, who is expected to arrive in the country this week.

“All I see is opportunity, for me and the team. For Gilas, it is a big opportunity as even though we are the hosts, we are still the underdog of this tournament,” Sotto, who himself played in the NBA Summer League for the Orlando Magic, said.

“So, we might not be as talented as the other teams, but we will never give up. We have 'puso'. I think it is going to be a tough match, everything, from Angola. It is a really good chance for us to show us who we really are,” he added.

In a separate interview over Noli Eala’s Power and Play on Saturday, Gilas head coach Chot Reyes said that despite the fewer days with Clarkson, they are confident that the offensive juggernaut will be integrated with the team quickly.

Reyes bared he has been in communication with Clarkson.

“[Clarkson] has assured me that he is in pretty good shape, he has been working out. He is working on his skills, so I think the number one thing that I can expect is that he is in basketball shape,” he said.

Sotto said that he is seeing Clarkson to play 100% for Gilas.

“That is why he is an elite NBA player, because of his skill and his mentality. I know JC will be really, really good for us. It is not a secret that he is the best player of the team when he is here,” he said.

He underscored the need of the other players to support Clarkson especially since they are expecting the defense to focus on the 6-foot-5 guard.

The Nationals will be coming from China after a pocket tournament this week.

Gilas is 1-1 in the tuneup games after beating Iran and losing to Senegal.

vuukle comment

FIBA

GILAS

KAI SOTTO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas falls short vs Senegal

Gilas falls short vs Senegal

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas came up short in its second tuneup game in China against African team Senegal, 72-64, Friday night.
Sports
fbtw
Ex-PBA, UST star Dale Singson thrives as AAU coach in US

Ex-PBA, UST star Dale Singson thrives as AAU coach in US

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Following a 10-year PBA career playing for five different teams, Dale Singson migrated to the US in 2012. But it was...
Sports
fbtw

Long road to World Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
The past 12 months for Kai Sotto were a grueling grind. It’s unusual for someone his age to subject himself to such an arduous schedule but Sotto isn’t your usual 21-year-old. He’s 7-3,...
Sports
fbtw

Tapales promises to tame The Monster

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
WBA/IBF superbantamweight champion Marlon Tapales isn’t fazed by the reputation of newly-crowned WBC/WBO titlist Naoya Inoue and said yesterday he’ll be ready to tame the Japanese Monster when they clash...
Sports
fbtw

Japan, Spain reach Last 8

14 hours ago
Japan’s surprise title charge at the Women’s World Cup gathered pace with a clinical 3-1 win over Norway to reach the Last 8 while Spain thrashed Switzerland 5-1 on Saturday.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alapag joins Kings coaching staff

Alapag joins Kings coaching staff

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
A Pinoy legend in the NBA.
Sports
fbtw
Reyes wants Clarkson in top shape

Reyes wants Clarkson in top shape

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Coach Chot Reyes expects Fil-Am NBA star Jordan Clarkson to hit the ground running when he finally enters the Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Bittersweet finish for NCR

Bittersweet finish for NCR

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Jared Bahay and the Central Visayas’ secondary boys basketball team stole the title that mattered most to the National...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines chessers stay put

Philippines chessers stay put

14 hours ago
The Philippine chess team scheduled to see action in the Eastern Asian Youth Championships that was supposed to start yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with