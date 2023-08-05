^

Sangiao loses via stoppage to Mongolian foe in ONE Thailand card

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 5, 2023 | 1:51pm
Sangiao loses via stoppage to Mongolian foe in ONE Thailand card
Jhanlo Sangiao (bottom) was forced to submit by Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu (top) as he absorbed his first loss.
ONE Fighting Championship

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino Jhanlo Sangiao suffered his first loss in his MMA career after being forced to tap by Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs Grigorian at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday.

The Mongolian Baatarkhuu tagged Sangiao with an elbow to start the second round, which was the beginning of the end for the Team Lakay fighter.

The Filipino was forced to tap at the 2:53 mark of the round.This is the first loss of Sangiao’s MMA career in seven fights.

Sangiao started the match strong, bloodying  Baatarkhuu early on.

He is the second Team Lakay fighter to fall to Baatarkhuu, after Adonis Sevilleno lost to the Mongolian fighter via unanimous decision in April.

Meanwhile, Carlo Von Bumina-ang started his ONE Fighting Championship career with a win, demolishing Reza Saedi in less than a minute.

Bumina-ang and Saedi fought in ONE Friday Fights 27 also at the same venue.

A slew of strikes by Bumina-ang led to the stoppage.

