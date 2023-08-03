Scottie Thompson earns college degree, graduates from Perpetual

Scottie Thompson, accompanied by his wife Jinky, shows of his diploma

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas and Barangay Ginebra star guard Earl Scottie Thompson accomplished his biggest milestone just yet off the hardcourt after formally graduating from the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta.

Thompson earned his degree in Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Major in Marketing Management during the Perpetual graduation rites on Wednesday at the Plenary Hall of the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex in Pasay.

The 30-year-old player also received the Dr/BGen Antonio Laperal Tamayo Leadership Plaque for Sports and Athletics award from UPHSD President Dr. Anthony Tamayo, Vice Chair Dr. Daisy Moran Tamayo, Executive Vice President Marjorie Gutierrez-Tangog and Dr. Arnaldo De Guzman, UPH-Las Pinas City campus school director.

His graduation came just months after having his jersey No. 6 was retired by Perpetual in an enshrinement ceremony at the Altas Gym in Las Piñas.

"Gift ko po itong pagtatapos ko ng college sa aming baby ni Jinky na si Aster,” said the reigning PBA MVP, who was joined by 671 graduates this school year.

Thompson, a native of Padada, Davao del Sur, introduced himself in the Philippine collegiate scene in 2011 with Perpetual, where he played until 2015.

The do-it-all guard won the NCAA Season 90 MVP in 2014 prior to his PBA jump the next year when he was picked fifth overall by Ginebra.

It was a meteoric rise since then for Thompson, winning seven PBA championships, two Finals MVP, two Best Player of the Conference and one Season MVP award for the Gin Kings.

Thompson is currently part of the Gilas training pool for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 here but he’s still recovering from a metacarpal fracture injury on his right hand.