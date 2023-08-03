MPBL: Actub leads Imus dunk fest as Pasig, Marikina triumph

MANILA, Philippines – Poypoy Actub put on a show as Imus routed Bulacan, 125-66, on Wednesday in an OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season dunk party at the Imus Sports Complex in Cavite.

The 6-foot high-flyer from Kibawe, Bukidnon, elevated for a league-best seven rim-rattling slams that highlighted a near triple-double of 31 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and three steals for the Imus SV Squad, which improved to 10-11 in the round-robin elimination phase of the tournament.

Imus' 59-point margin was the biggest thus far among the 29 teams competing this season.

Ahron Decano added three dunks en route to eight points, while Jaymar Gimpayan accounted for another slam that brought Imus' total to 11, erasing the previous high of four dunks by Pampanga.

Homegrown Mark Guillen also shone for Imus with 16 points, followed by Alvin Baetiong and homegrown Darwin Chavenia with 11 each.

Bulacan, which tumbled to 3-19, got 23 points from Rence Luis Alcoriza, 17 from Ken Arce and 13 from Jeremy Cruz.

Earlier, Pasig City MCW Sports drubbed Quezon City TODA Aksyon V Fresh, 96-72, while Marikina thwarted Oriental Mindoro, 96-90.

Powered by Marwin Dionisio's 31-point, 12-rebound, four-assist output, the Marikina Shoemasters posted their fifth straight win and climbed to 12-10.

Dionisio, a former Jose Rizal University star who drilled in 7-of-9 triple attempts, was supported by Felipe Chavez with 18 points, five rebounds and six assists, and RV Benjay with 10.

Oriental Mindoro fell to 3-19 despite homegrown Rodel Vaygan's 24 points, Kristan Hernandez's 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Agem Miranda's 10 points.

Robbie Manalang showed the way as Pasig climbed to 16-7 and pulled down Quezon City to 3-20.

The former Adamson Falcon tallied 18 points, followed by Jeff Lorenzo with 13, and Alvin Baetiong and Darwin Claveria with 11 each.

The MPBL visits the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City on Thursday with a triple bill pitting Bataan against Paranaque at 4 p.m., Laguna against Rizal at 6 p.m., and Nueva Ecija against Quezon at 8 p.m.