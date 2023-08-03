Stajcic to coach Aussie club after leaving Filipinas

MANILA, Philippines — Australian football team Perth Glory FC has appointed former Filipinas coach Alen Stajcic as its new head coach, the squad announced Thursday morning.

The development comes just days after the Philippine Football Federation bared that Stajcic will no longer renew with the Filipinas.

A new era begins...

Perth Glory is proud to announce that Alen Stajcic has been appointed as the club's new @aleaguemen Head Coach.

Get the full story here: https://t.co/2k4LTRhHDa#ONEGlory pic.twitter.com/MP1CCShCKo — Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) August 3, 2023

Perth plays in Australia and New Zealand’s top-flight men’s football tournament A-League.

In the 2022-23 season, Perth finished ninth among the 12 teams with a 7-8-11 win-draw-loss slate.

Stajcic heads over to the team right after helping the Filipinas to a historic stint in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Though exiting in the group stage, the Filipinas marked a historic first goal and first win as they beat co-hosts New Zealand, 1-0, in their Group A clash.

The Filipinas are currently in Manila for a short break before preparing for their next competitions — the Asian Games in September and the second round of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in October.