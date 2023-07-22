Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin is taking a "next man up" approach following news that the Blue Eagles' starting point guard, Forthsky Padrigao, will be skipping UAAP Season 86.

Padrigao was deemed ineligible for next season due to academic problems.

Baldwin said that Padrigao is "committed to better his academic standing" during season 86.

"Forths did not meet the necessary academic standards required by the team and the university. He will work through the next school year to raise his academic performance," the coach said in a text message to Philstar.com.

"Every Ateneo player understands this and buys into these principles. Forthsky is committed to bettering his academic standing and returning to the team for Season 87," he added.

The floor general was a runner-up in the MVP race last season, and was named into the league's Mythical Five.

He helped lead the Blue Eagles to the championship against the UP Fighting Maroons.

"Receiving an Ateneo degree is important to all of our players and our program is committed to this end before we try to impose any basketball standards on our players," Baldwin said.