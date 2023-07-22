Padrigao out of Blue Eagles' UAAP 86 roster due to academic woes

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles will be defending their UAAP men’s basketball crown in Season 86 without Mythical Five member Forthsky Padrigao.

The floor general will not be suiting up for the Blue Eagles due to academic issues, the university said in a statement Saturday.

“Forthsky Padrigao was unable to meet Ateneo de Manila University’s academic requirements in SY 2022-2023, and therefore he is not eligible to play in the upcoming UAAP Season 86,” Ateneo’s statement read.

“He will use the time off the court to focus on his academics. We hope to see him back on the court once he fulfills his responsibilities as an Ateneo student,” it added.

Padrigao was reportedly not included in Ateneo's lineup for AsiaBasket.

Padrigao was a key cog in last year’s UAAP season, helping the Blue Eagles recapture the basketball title against the UP Fighting Maroons.

He was named into Mythical Five after a stellar play during the season.

Padrigao was the runner-up in the MVP race last season. He was edged by UP big man Malick Diouf.