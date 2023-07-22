^

Sports

Padrigao out of Blue Eagles' UAAP 86 roster due to academic woes

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 22, 2023 | 1:55pm
Padrigao out of Blue Eagles' UAAP 86 roster due to academic woes
Ateneo's Forthsky Padrigao
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles will be defending their UAAP men’s basketball crown in Season 86 without Mythical Five member Forthsky Padrigao. 

The floor general will not be suiting up for the Blue Eagles due to academic issues, the university said in a statement Saturday. 

“Forthsky Padrigao was unable to meet Ateneo de Manila University’s academic requirements in SY 2022-2023, and therefore he is not eligible to play in the upcoming UAAP Season 86,” Ateneo’s statement read.

“He will use the time off the court to focus on his academics. We hope to see him back on the court once he fulfills his responsibilities as an Ateneo student,” it added. 

Padrigao was reportedly not included in Ateneo's lineup for AsiaBasket. 

Padrigao was a key cog in last year’s UAAP season, helping the Blue Eagles recapture the basketball title against the UP Fighting Maroons. 

He was named into Mythical Five after a stellar play during the season. 

Padrigao was the runner-up in the MVP race last season. He was edged by UP big man Malick Diouf.

vuukle comment

ADMU BLUE EAGLES

FORTHSKY PADRIGAO

UAAP BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Buntan eyes ONE women&rsquo;s strawweight belt in rematch vs Sundell

Buntan eyes ONE women’s strawweight belt in rematch vs Sundell

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Filipino-American mixed martial artist Jackie Buntan will be gunning for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai World Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal gets crack at Creamline

Cignal gets crack at Creamline

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
After a vintage performance Thursday, Alyssa Valdez will be relied upon once again as Creamline faces Cignal today and aims...
Sports
fbtw
Time to shine for Blu Girls

Time to shine for Blu Girls

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
The journey of a thousand miles begins today for the glory-seeking Philippine Blu Girls as they take on the fancied Canada...
Sports
fbtw

Eala marches in Spain

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Alex Eala turned it up late to best Tianmi Mi of China, 6-3, 6(5)-7, 6-0, and advance to the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz quarterfinals yesterday in Spain.
Sports
fbtw
Eala barges into semis of W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz tennis tilt

Eala barges into semis of W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz tennis tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Alex Eala punched a ticket to the semifinals of the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz competition after defeating Spain’s Lucia Cortez...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Sports camp season

By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
Summer is the most expensive, challenging season for parents.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas keenly awaiting Kai Sotto's MRI result

Gilas keenly awaiting Kai Sotto's MRI result

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Kai Sotto is “fully expected” to come to the Gilas Pilipinas practice on Monday, Coach Chot Reyes said Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas keeper after World Cup loss vs Swiss: 'We can only improve'

Filipinas keeper after World Cup loss vs Swiss: 'We can only improve'

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
A 2-0 opening-day loss at the hands of Switzerland hasn’t deterred the spirit of Filipinas goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto shows up at Gilas practice

Kai Sotto shows up at Gilas practice

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Kai Sotto did not suit up yet but his first attendance mattered big time as Gilas Pilipinas zeroes in on getting its full-force...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with