^

Sports

Italy edges Brazil to boost VNL playoff bid

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 4, 2023 | 6:53pm
Italy edges Brazil to boost VNL playoff bid
Roberto Russo (No. 19) and Daniele Lavia(No. 15) of Italy block the drive of Gualberto Flavio(23) of Brazil during the VNL game.
VNL pool photo / Roy Domingo

Games Wednesday
(Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City)

3 p.m. – Canada vs Netherlands
7 p.m. – Poland vs Slovenia

MANILA, Philippines – Italy shrugged off a slow start to beat archrival Brazil in a reverse sweep, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21, and fan its playoff hopes in the critical Week 3 of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) men’s tournament Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Yuri Romano showed the way with 20 points on 16 hits and four aces as Italians, the world No. 4, finally scored one on the third-ranked Brazilians who had dealt them three straight losses in Olympic gold medal encounters.

Romano drew ample support from Alessandro Michieletto (17) and Gianluca Galassi (12) while Daniele Lavia chipped in 10 points capped by an ace to finish off world No. 3 Brazil.

Italy climbed to 6-3 in the VNL, tying Brazil at fourth place as teams scramble in the final leg of the preliminary round here in the Philippines for a Top-8 finish and a qualification to the finals on July 29 to 24 in Poland.

“We’re very happy for this win. We need this in the standings. After losing the first set, we played well and won the next three. We’re very happy. It’s very important for our qualification,” said Romano as Italy eyes a sweet redemption this year after finishing No. 1 last year only to be booted in the semifinals by reigning champion France.

The French were beaten last month at home by the Brazilians but they could not sustain the fire this time despite a hot start at 25-23 against the Italians before being blanked the next three frames.

Henrique Dantas Nobrega Honorato (15), Ricardo Lucarelli Souza (11) and Flavio Resende Gualberto (10) put up a fight for Brazil, the 2021 VNL champion.

Italy, which bowed to world No.1. Poland last month, goes up next against Canada to further beef up its playoff bid as Brazil seeks to bounce back against the Netherlands Thursday.

BRAZIL

ITALY

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Magic re-sign big men, making things tougher for Kai Sotto even before NBA Summer League stint

Magic re-sign big men, making things tougher for Kai Sotto even before NBA Summer League stint

By Alder Almo | 2 days ago
Even before Kai Sotto could start his NBA push, the small opening got slimmer after the Magic brought back two of their big...
Sports
fbtw
Brazilian coach replaces Almadro at Ateneo

Brazilian coach replaces Almadro at Ateneo

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Ateneo will have a new women’s volleyball team head coach after missing the Final Four for the first time in 14 ye...
Sports
fbtw
Akari acquires Fifi Sharma to boost future PVL campaign

Akari acquires Fifi Sharma to boost future PVL campaign

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Akari continued to collect building blocks for the future as it recently plucked a talented Fifi Sharma out of La Salle.
Sports
fbtw
Playoff implications for Argentina-Serbia FIVB Nations League match

Playoff implications for Argentina-Serbia FIVB Nations League match

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
With four matches remaining in the preliminary round of the 2023 FIVB Men’s Nation’s League, Argentina (sixth...
Sports
fbtw
Kouame rejoins Gilas

Kouame rejoins Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Ange Kouame landed at the Vilnius International Airport in Lithuania late morning yesterday on a Turkish Airlines flight from...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Italy edges Brazil to boost VNL playoff bid

Italy edges Brazil to boost VNL playoff bid

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Italy shrugged off a slow start to beat archrival Brazil in a reverse sweep, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21, and fan its playoff...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine badminton grassroots program returns

Philippine badminton grassroots program returns

7 hours ago
The Philippine Badminton Association (PBAD) announced the revival of its grassroots program after an extended hiatus.
Sports
fbtw
FIBA World Cup official merchandise now available online&nbsp;

FIBA World Cup official merchandise now available online 

7 hours ago
The official FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 merchandise is now available, featuring designs that represent the pride of the...
Sports
fbtw
Tiger Woods says he never saw LIV-PGA talking points from lawsuit

Tiger Woods says he never saw LIV-PGA talking points from lawsuit

8 hours ago
Tiger Woods says he never saw purported prepared comments for him to deliver last year at a players meeting, documents involved...
Sports
fbtw
Icon Golf and Sports store opens in Clark

Icon Golf and Sports store opens in Clark

8 hours ago
A one-stop sports shop recently opened its doors at a mall in Angeles City, Pampanga.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with