Italy edges Brazil to boost VNL playoff bid

Roberto Russo (No. 19) and Daniele Lavia(No. 15) of Italy block the drive of Gualberto Flavio(23) of Brazil during the VNL game.

Games Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City)

3 p.m. – Canada vs Netherlands

7 p.m. – Poland vs Slovenia

MANILA, Philippines – Italy shrugged off a slow start to beat archrival Brazil in a reverse sweep, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21, and fan its playoff hopes in the critical Week 3 of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) men’s tournament Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Yuri Romano showed the way with 20 points on 16 hits and four aces as Italians, the world No. 4, finally scored one on the third-ranked Brazilians who had dealt them three straight losses in Olympic gold medal encounters.

Romano drew ample support from Alessandro Michieletto (17) and Gianluca Galassi (12) while Daniele Lavia chipped in 10 points capped by an ace to finish off world No. 3 Brazil.

Italy climbed to 6-3 in the VNL, tying Brazil at fourth place as teams scramble in the final leg of the preliminary round here in the Philippines for a Top-8 finish and a qualification to the finals on July 29 to 24 in Poland.

“We’re very happy for this win. We need this in the standings. After losing the first set, we played well and won the next three. We’re very happy. It’s very important for our qualification,” said Romano as Italy eyes a sweet redemption this year after finishing No. 1 last year only to be booted in the semifinals by reigning champion France.

The French were beaten last month at home by the Brazilians but they could not sustain the fire this time despite a hot start at 25-23 against the Italians before being blanked the next three frames.

Henrique Dantas Nobrega Honorato (15), Ricardo Lucarelli Souza (11) and Flavio Resende Gualberto (10) put up a fight for Brazil, the 2021 VNL champion.

Italy, which bowed to world No.1. Poland last month, goes up next against Canada to further beef up its playoff bid as Brazil seeks to bounce back against the Netherlands Thursday.