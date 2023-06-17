^

Sports

ECHO barges into MSC semis after ousting Malaysia

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
June 17, 2023 | 2:18pm
ECHO barges into MSC semis after ousting Malaysia
Photo from Moonton Games

PHNOM PENH — Reigning MPL Philippines champions ECHO shut down Malaysia's TODAK on the second day of the Knockout Stages of the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) at the Aeon Mall Mean Chey in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The Orcas wasted no time taking control of Game 1, winning in just over 13 minutes. A miscalculation on the part of the Filipinos resulted in TODAK turning things around in Game 2 to tie the series.

Knowing there won't be any second chances in the knockout stages, ECHO regrouped to dominate the succeeding two games, both under 15 minutes, to eliminate the Malaysian team from the tournament.

Meanwhile, in a battle of Indonesian teams, EVOS Legends' Filipino import Gerald "Dlar" Trinchera made his international debut under the EVOS banner in Game 2. Trinchera last played in an international Mobile Legends tournament back in M3 when he was still under ONIC Philippines.

But his debut was soured by his former teammate and former coach Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and Denver “Yeb” Miranda, respectively, as ONIC Esports swept EVOS Legends, 3-0, to reach the MSC semifinals.

Day 3 of the MSC Knockouts will have a jam-packed schedule, with Blacklist International clashing with home bet Burn X Flash at 12 p.m. (Manila time) followed by ECHO taking on ONIC Esports at 4 p.m. The losers of both matches will collide with each other for third place at 8 p.m.

ESPORTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality

Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Just a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino star EJ Obiena had a chance to show off his newfound...
Sports
fbtw
EJ up for challenge

EJ up for challenge

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
PATAFA president Terry Capistrano said yesterday World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena is smarter and working harder with less...
Sports
fbtw
Redemption on home soil for Gilas?

Redemption on home soil for Gilas?

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Last time basketball’s centerpiece tournament was played in Manila in 1978, it was a winless stint for host Philip...
Sports
fbtw
EJ says more work to do

EJ says more work to do

By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, fresh from joining the elite six-meter club, is far from resting on his laurels. He said...
Sports
fbtw

EJ’s gutsy gamble

By Joaquin M. Henson | 4 days ago
It was a shaky start for World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena at the Bergen Jump Challenge in Bruggen, Norway, last weekend. He opened the competition failing to clear 5.53 meters on his first try. Obiena needed a...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274566
            [Title] => Michael Jordan to sell majority stake in NBA's Charlotte Hornets
            [Summary] => Basketball legend Michael Jordan has agreed to sell his majority stake in the NBA's Charlotte Hornets to an investment consortium, the team announced Friday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 14:31:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/michael-jordan_2023-06-17_14-32-28792_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274533
            [Title] => Tight showdown looms in ICTSI Forest Hills
            [Summary] => All but one of the six winners of this year’s Philippine Golf Tour go flat out in quest of a second title when the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic unfolds on Tuesday at the Nicklaus course in Antipolo.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/1_2023-06-17_00-10-3079_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274532
            [Title] => Yulo up for rich haul filipino ace bags silver in individual all-around
            [Summary] => Carlos Yulo making it to this year’s World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium was bound to happen.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806959
            [AuthorName] => Joey Villar
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/2_2023-06-17_00-08-31309_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274531
            [Title] => EJ takes bronze as Duplantis soars for gold
            [Summary] => ust a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino EJ Obiena came face to face with pole-vault king Armand “Mondo” Duplantis.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806959
            [AuthorName] => Joey Villar
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/3_2023-06-17_00-06-56365_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274530
            [Title] => Ginebra, Purefoods reign
            [Summary] => Barangay Ginebra and Purefoods bested their respective counterparts in thrilling fashion to capture the 12-Under and 14-Under crowns in the Batang PBA Thursday at the Ynares Arena.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806312
            [AuthorName] => John Bryan Ulanday
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/4_2023-06-17_00-04-56784_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Michael Jordan to sell majority stake in NBA's Charlotte Hornets

Michael Jordan to sell majority stake in NBA's Charlotte Hornets

1 hour ago
Basketball legend Michael Jordan has agreed to sell his majority stake in the NBA's Charlotte Hornets to an...
Sports
fbtw
Tight showdown looms in ICTSI Forest Hills

Tight showdown looms in ICTSI Forest Hills

15 hours ago
All but one of the six winners of this year’s Philippine Golf Tour go flat out in quest of a second title when the ICTSI...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo up for rich haul filipino ace bags silver in individual all-around

Yulo up for rich haul filipino ace bags silver in individual all-around

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Carlos Yulo making it to this year’s World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium was bound to happ...
Sports
fbtw
EJ takes bronze as Duplantis soars for gold

EJ takes bronze as Duplantis soars for gold

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
ust a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino EJ Obiena came face to face with pole-vault king...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra, Purefoods reign

Ginebra, Purefoods reign

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra and Purefoods bested their respective counterparts in thrilling fashion to capture the 12-Under and 14-Under...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with