ECHO barges into MSC semis after ousting Malaysia

PHNOM PENH — Reigning MPL Philippines champions ECHO shut down Malaysia's TODAK on the second day of the Knockout Stages of the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) at the Aeon Mall Mean Chey in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The Orcas wasted no time taking control of Game 1, winning in just over 13 minutes. A miscalculation on the part of the Filipinos resulted in TODAK turning things around in Game 2 to tie the series.

Knowing there won't be any second chances in the knockout stages, ECHO regrouped to dominate the succeeding two games, both under 15 minutes, to eliminate the Malaysian team from the tournament.

Meanwhile, in a battle of Indonesian teams, EVOS Legends' Filipino import Gerald "Dlar" Trinchera made his international debut under the EVOS banner in Game 2. Trinchera last played in an international Mobile Legends tournament back in M3 when he was still under ONIC Philippines.

But his debut was soured by his former teammate and former coach Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and Denver “Yeb” Miranda, respectively, as ONIC Esports swept EVOS Legends, 3-0, to reach the MSC semifinals.

Day 3 of the MSC Knockouts will have a jam-packed schedule, with Blacklist International clashing with home bet Burn X Flash at 12 p.m. (Manila time) followed by ECHO taking on ONIC Esports at 4 p.m. The losers of both matches will collide with each other for third place at 8 p.m.