Spain dispatches Italy, meets Croatia in UEFA Nations League Finals

Italy's defender Leonardo Spinazzola (left) fights for the ball with Spain's defender Jesus Navas during the UEFA Nations League semifinal football match between Spain and Italy at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede on June 15, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – Spain is off to the UEFA Nations League Finals after Joselu Sanmartin knocked in a deflection of two Italian defenders for a 2-1 victory at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede, the Netherlands Friday morning.

In the 88th minute and the score tied at 1-1, midfielder Rodri Cascante blasted a shot from outside Italy’s box. The ball ricocheted off three Italian defenders, after which the ball landed at Joselu’s feet. He booted home past Italy keeper Unai Simon.

There was no late magic for the Italians, who will have to settle for the bronze medal against the Netherlands.

Spain got off to a great start when in the second minute of play, Yeremy Pino dispossessed Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci just outside the penalty box. He took one dribble then fired in a howler to beat Simon for a 1-nil lead.

Ciro Immobile equalized with an 11th-minute penalty, after which both sides had chances to go ahead.

However, after offside calls and missed chances, it all came down to another cruel twist of fate for Italy.

Spain will now vie for their first trophy since the 2014 European Championship.

"Now the most important thing is that we win this trophy," said Rodri, whose goal against Inter Milan was the clincher for Manchester City’s first Champions League trophy.

"It's been a long time without a trophy so that's the opportunity we have on Sunday night."

La Roja, who lost the 2021 Nations League final to France, face a Luke Modric-led Croatia side, which after being denied a FIFA World Cup title in 2018 and settled for a third place finish in the 2022 edition, is bidding to win their country's first international trophy.

The UEFA Nations League Finals between Spain and Croatia will be televised live on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application Monday, June 19, at 2:45 a.m.