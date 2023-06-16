^

Sports

Spain dispatches Italy, meets Croatia in UEFA Nations League Finals

Philstar.com
June 16, 2023 | 9:55am
Spain dispatches Italy, meets Croatia in UEFA Nations League Finals
Italy's defender Leonardo Spinazzola (left) fights for the ball with Spain's defender Jesus Navas during the UEFA Nations League semifinal football match between Spain and Italy at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede on June 15, 2023.
John Thys / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Spain is off to the UEFA Nations League Finals after Joselu Sanmartin knocked in a deflection of two Italian defenders for a 2-1 victory at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede, the Netherlands Friday morning.

In the 88th minute and the score tied at 1-1, midfielder Rodri Cascante blasted a shot from outside Italy’s box. The ball ricocheted off three Italian defenders, after which the ball landed at Joselu’s feet. He booted home past Italy keeper Unai Simon.

There was no late magic for the Italians, who will have to settle for the bronze medal against the Netherlands.

Spain got off to a great start when in the second minute of play, Yeremy Pino dispossessed Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci just outside the penalty box. He took one dribble then fired in a howler to beat Simon for a 1-nil lead.

Ciro Immobile equalized with an 11th-minute penalty, after which both sides had chances to go ahead.

However, after offside calls and missed chances, it all came down to another cruel twist of fate for Italy.

Spain will now vie for their first trophy since the 2014 European Championship. 

"Now the most important thing is that we win this trophy," said Rodri, whose goal against Inter Milan was the clincher for Manchester City’s first Champions League trophy.

"It's been a long time without a trophy so that's the opportunity we have on Sunday night."

La Roja, who lost the 2021 Nations League final to France, face a Luke Modric-led Croatia side, which after being denied a FIFA World Cup title in 2018 and settled for a third place finish in the 2022 edition, is bidding to win their country's first international trophy.

The UEFA Nations League Finals between Spain and Croatia will be televised live on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application Monday, June 19, at 2:45 a.m.

FOOTBALL

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
EJ up for challenge

EJ up for challenge

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
PATAFA president Terry Capistrano said yesterday World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena is smarter and working harder with less...
Sports
fbtw
EJ says more work to do

EJ says more work to do

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, fresh from joining the elite six-meter club, is far from resting on his laurels. He said...
Sports
fbtw

EJ’s gutsy gamble

By Joaquin M. Henson | 3 days ago
It was a shaky start for World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena at the Bergen Jump Challenge in Bruggen, Norway, last weekend. He opened the competition failing to clear 5.53 meters on his first try. Obiena needed a...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena breaks 6-meter barrier

Obiena breaks 6-meter barrier

By Joey Villar | 4 days ago
It was just a matter of time before Filipino pole-vaulter EJ Obiena accomplished what no other Asian before him has ever...
Sports
fbtw
Athletics body says Obiena not yet done after record jump

Athletics body says Obiena not yet done after record jump

3 days ago
A day after EJ Obiena become the first Asian to hit the 6-meter mark in the men’s pole vault competition, the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Spain dispatches Italy, meets Croatia in UEFA Nations League Finals

Spain dispatches Italy, meets Croatia in UEFA Nations League Finals

41 minutes ago
Spain is off to the UEFA Nations League Finals after Joselu Sanmartin knocked in a deflection of two Italian defenders for...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist International overpowers Fire Flux Impunity, enters MSC semis

Blacklist International overpowers Fire Flux Impunity, enters MSC semis

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Blacklist International is two wins away from an elusive Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) title after sweeping Turkey's...
Sports
fbtw
Conor McGregor accused of sexual assault at NBA game

Conor McGregor accused of sexual assault at NBA game

1 hour ago
Irish mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals in Miami...
Sports
fbtw

US Open tees off amid turmoil

10 hours ago
The 123rd US Open tees off on Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club with global golf gripped by suspense worthy of a Hollywood script.
Sports
fbtw

39 Pinoys vie in IRONMAN Worlds in Nice, Kailua-Kona

10 hours ago
Jet Ramos and Alessandra Castaneda lead a pack of Filipino endurance racers in the World Championships in Nice, France and Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, respectively, following strong finishes in the just-concluded Century...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with