Perpetual, Wangs trounce foes in PBA D-League

Games on Thursday

(Ynares Sports Arena)

2 p.m. – CEU vs PSP

4 p.m. – EcoOil-La Salle vs AMA Online

MANILA, Philippines – University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran notched crucial victories against separate counterparts in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Altas snapped a two-game skid with a coast-to-coast 93-72 win ignited by a 25-10 start against Centro Escolar U as the Knights eliminated AMA Online from playoff contention, 71-57.

Perpetual climbed to 3-2 while Letran improved to 2-2 to stay in the hunt for a Top-2 finish that comes with an outright semifinal berth.

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda (4-1) and reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle (3-1) pace the race so far with only three playdates to go in the seven-team tournament.

Cyrus Nitura and Arthur Roque carded 17 points apiece while Carlo Ferreras (16) and captain Jielo Razon (13) threw in help for the Altas, who started 2-0 before losing two in a row.

“It’s a badly needed win for us. Kasi itong CEU, tapos Letran, ‘yung mga kapuwestuhan namin so far. Inayos lang namin ‘yung mistakes namin from our two losses at ito, we got the win against CEU,” said coach Myk Saguiguit.

Meawhile, Pao Javillonar had 15 with Kevin Santos dropping a 14-10 double-double to show the way in the Knights’ second straight win.

“Slow start kami and no excuses. Credits to the players for stepping up sa second half. Nag-rely lang kami sa defense na gusto namin maging identity moving forward,” said coach Rensy Bajar, whose wards needed to buck a 35-42 deficit against the winless AMA at one point.

AMA, at 0-5 with all of its losses coming in double digits, crashed out of the playoff race with only a game left in its campaign.

The Scores:

Wangs Strikers-Letran 71 – Javillonar 15, Santos 14, Guariano 8, Monje 8, Cuajao 7, Ariar 6, Reyson 5, Tolentino 4, Go 4, Laquindanum 0, Brillantes 0, Bojorcelo 0, Alarcon 0, Morales 0.

AMA 57 – Ceniza 20, Baclig 14, Alina 6, Panlilio 5, Camay 4, Del Rosario 3, Geronga 3, Peñano 2, Yamabao 0, Temporosa 0, K. Cruz 0, Ibo 0, A. Kruz 0, Cantoma 0, Fernandez 0.

Quarterscores: 20-17, 33-37, 54-50, 71-57.

Second Game

Perpetual 93 – Roque 17, Nitura 17, Ferreras 16, Razon 13, Ramirez 8, Movida 7, Boral 6, Abis 6, Pagaran 2, Cuevas 1, Orgo 0, Barcoma 0, Sevilla 0, Nunez, Omega 0.

CEU 72 – Bernabe 14, Anagbogu 11, Balogun 10, Santos 7, Diaz 6, Puray 6, Ferrer 5, Malicana 5, Tolentino 4, Reyes 2, Borromeo 2, Cabotaje 0, Javier 0, Peñano 0, Joson 0.

Quarterscores: 28-15, 43-34, 71-51, 93-72.