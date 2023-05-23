^

Sports

MPBL: Bacoor, GenSan hurdle rivals

Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 8:58am
MPBL: Bacoor, GenSan hurdle rivals
Jhan McHale Nermal in action for Bacoor.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Bacoor and General Santos City asserted their superiority over separate rivals on Monday and keep their drive in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season going at the Baliwag Star Arena in Bulacan.

The Bacoor City Strikers posted a wire-to-wire 86-69 victory over the Rizal XnetroMall Golden Coolers, while the GenSan Warriors kept on pounding till the end to batter the Bulacan Kuyas, 87-69.

Jammer Jamito and Mark Yee combined for 15 points as the Strikers buried the Golden Coolers, 73-41, late in the third quarter and proceeded to stretch their winning streak to five and climb to 9-1 in the elimination round of the 29-team, two-division tournament.

It was Jhan McHale Nermal who earned best players, however, as he sparked a 51-32 breakaway at halftime by pouring 16 of his game-high 21 points in the second quarter.

Nermal, who also chalked five rebounds, three assists and two steals, got support from Yee, who finished with 13 points and 6 rebounds, and Jamito, who contributed 11 points and three rebounds for Bacoor Coach Alex Angeles.

Rizal slumped to 2-9 as its leading scorers Edgar Charcos and Troy Mallillin could only tally 10 each.

Nursing an 8-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, GenSan leaned on Christian Fajarito, Enzo Joson and John Wilson to notch its seventh win against two losses.

The 6-foot-6 Fajarito, a former Letran star, finished with 17 points and six rebounds, Joson contributed 12 points, and Wilson 11 points plus seven rebounds.

Imus SV Squad banked on veteran Marc Pingris to thwart Bacolod City of Smiles, 74-68, and improve to 4-5 in the opener.

Pingris earned best player honors with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists and got support from Jayjay Helterbrand with 12 points and John Sherick Estrada with 11.

Bacolod skidded to 3-8 despite the 17-point output of Domark Matillano and the 14-point, nine-rebound effort of Alfred Sedillo.

The MPBL returns to the Batangas City Coliseum on Tuesday with a triple bill pitting Zamboanga against Bicol at 4 p.m., Laguna against Sarangani at 6 p.m. and Pasig against Batangas at 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Knights outshine Lions in Preseason Cup

10 hours ago
Kurt Reyson delivered the goods as Letran got the better of archrival San Beda, 72-64, to move to solo second in Group I of the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.
Sports
fbtw

Santiago eyes repeat at Subic Bay

10 hours ago
Ines Santiago returns to the site of her big victory last year, eager and ready to make it two-in-a-row in her side of the battle in the Century Tuna full IRONMAN Philippines on June 11 at Subic Bay.
Sports
fbtw

Winners of FIBA World Cup Molten balls

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
Here are the winners of our FIBA World Cup 2023 Molten basketball contest that we launched last Friday.
Sports
fbtw

Cavaliers, Magis in UNTV finals

10 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines Cavaliers outlasted the NHA Home Masters, 81-74, in sudden death and advanced to the finals of the 9th UNTV Cup last Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila.
Sports
fbtw

CEU seeks third win in D-League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Surging Centro Escolar U eyes to shore up its drive for an outright semifinals slot while Wangs Basketball @27 Striker-Letran aims to get a good run going in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup today at the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Komiks (Agosto 9, 2022)

Komiks (Agosto 9, 2022)

August 9, 2022 - 12:00am
Komiks (Agosto 9, 2022)
Sports
fbtw
Komiks (Agosto 8, 2022)

Komiks (Agosto 8, 2022)

August 8, 2022 - 12:00am
Komiks (Agosto 8, 2022)
Sports
fbtw
Komiks (Agosto 7, 2022)

Komiks (Agosto 7, 2022)

August 7, 2022 - 12:00am
Komiks (Agosto 7, 2022)
Sports
fbtw
Komiks (Agosto 6, 2022)

Komiks (Agosto 6, 2022)

August 6, 2022 - 12:00am
Komiks (Agosto 6, 2022)
Sports
fbtw
Komiks (Agosto 5, 2022)

Komiks (Agosto 5, 2022)

August 5, 2022 - 12:00am
Komiks (Agosto 5, 2022)
Sports
fbtw
Komiks (Agosto 4, 2022)

Komiks (Agosto 4, 2022)

August 4, 2022 - 12:00am
Komiks (Agosto 4, 2022)
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with