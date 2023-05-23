MPBL: Bacoor, GenSan hurdle rivals

MANILA, Philippines – Bacoor and General Santos City asserted their superiority over separate rivals on Monday and keep their drive in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season going at the Baliwag Star Arena in Bulacan.

The Bacoor City Strikers posted a wire-to-wire 86-69 victory over the Rizal XnetroMall Golden Coolers, while the GenSan Warriors kept on pounding till the end to batter the Bulacan Kuyas, 87-69.

Jammer Jamito and Mark Yee combined for 15 points as the Strikers buried the Golden Coolers, 73-41, late in the third quarter and proceeded to stretch their winning streak to five and climb to 9-1 in the elimination round of the 29-team, two-division tournament.

It was Jhan McHale Nermal who earned best players, however, as he sparked a 51-32 breakaway at halftime by pouring 16 of his game-high 21 points in the second quarter.

Nermal, who also chalked five rebounds, three assists and two steals, got support from Yee, who finished with 13 points and 6 rebounds, and Jamito, who contributed 11 points and three rebounds for Bacoor Coach Alex Angeles.

Rizal slumped to 2-9 as its leading scorers Edgar Charcos and Troy Mallillin could only tally 10 each.

Nursing an 8-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, GenSan leaned on Christian Fajarito, Enzo Joson and John Wilson to notch its seventh win against two losses.

The 6-foot-6 Fajarito, a former Letran star, finished with 17 points and six rebounds, Joson contributed 12 points, and Wilson 11 points plus seven rebounds.

Imus SV Squad banked on veteran Marc Pingris to thwart Bacolod City of Smiles, 74-68, and improve to 4-5 in the opener.

Pingris earned best player honors with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists and got support from Jayjay Helterbrand with 12 points and John Sherick Estrada with 11.

Bacolod skidded to 3-8 despite the 17-point output of Domark Matillano and the 14-point, nine-rebound effort of Alfred Sedillo.

The MPBL returns to the Batangas City Coliseum on Tuesday with a triple bill pitting Zamboanga against Bicol at 4 p.m., Laguna against Sarangani at 6 p.m. and Pasig against Batangas at 8 p.m.