Tamaraws unseat Blue Eagles, win UAAP men's football titleÂ 

Tamaraws unseat Blue Eagles, win UAAP men's football title

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University ran away with a 4-1 win to dethrone Ateneo in the UAAP Season 85 men's football finals late Thursday night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Karl Absalon, Gerald Estores, Gio Pabualan and Geri Martini Rey conspired with one goal each in the Tamaraws’ dominant outing for their first title on the field in eight years.

"It feels great, especially since we've missed football for the last few years," said coach Vince Santos.

FEU last ruled the tournament in 2015, fueling its hunger and desire to rise back to the throne ignited by two quick goals of Rookie of the Year Absalon and Estores in the 12th and 30th minute, respectively.

While the Blue Eagles would answer with a Galen Fernandez’s strike in the 66th minute, Pabualan, the Best Midfielder and Best Striker, and Rey closed it out with two more goals for the Tamaraws.

Defender and team captain Viejay Frigillano anchored FEU’s defense in a near sweep of Ateneo to earn the Most Valuable Player honor.

Other awardees were Ateneo’s Artuz Cezar (Best Goalkeeper) and Ildefonso Escobin (Best Defender).

The Tamaraws also won the boys’ division last March with a 2-1 finale victory over La Salle Zobel for their 11th straight title.

FEU now sports a chance to complete a triple crown when the Lady Tamaraws shoot for an upset of reigning three-time champion La Salle on Sunday at the same venue.

The Morayta-based squad last achieved a football treble in 2015 when its men’s and women’s teams also ruled the UAAP.