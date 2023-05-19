^

Sports

Tamaraws unseat Blue Eagles, win UAAP men's football title 

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 19, 2023 | 6:20pm
Tamaraws unseat Blue Eagles, win UAAP men's football titleÂ 

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University ran away with a 4-1 win to dethrone Ateneo in the UAAP Season 85 men's football finals late Thursday night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Karl Absalon, Gerald Estores, Gio Pabualan and Geri Martini Rey conspired with one goal each in the Tamaraws’ dominant outing for their first title on the field in eight years.

"It feels great, especially since we've missed football for the last few years," said coach Vince Santos.

FEU last ruled the tournament in 2015, fueling its hunger and desire to rise back to the throne ignited by two quick goals of Rookie of the Year Absalon and Estores in the 12th and 30th minute, respectively.

While the Blue Eagles would answer with a Galen Fernandez’s strike in the 66th minute, Pabualan, the Best Midfielder and Best Striker, and Rey closed it out with two more goals for the Tamaraws.

Defender and team captain Viejay Frigillano anchored FEU’s defense in a near sweep of Ateneo to earn the Most Valuable Player honor.

Other awardees were Ateneo’s Artuz Cezar (Best Goalkeeper) and Ildefonso Escobin (Best Defender).

The Tamaraws also won the boys’ division last March with a 2-1 finale victory over La Salle Zobel for their 11th straight title.

FEU now sports a chance to complete a triple crown when the Lady Tamaraws shoot for an upset of reigning three-time champion La Salle on Sunday at the same venue.

The Morayta-based squad last achieved a football treble in 2015 when its men’s and women’s teams also ruled the UAAP.

ATENEO

BLUE EAGLES

FEU

FOOTBALL

TAMARAWS

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ateneo to defend World University Basketball Series title in Japan

Ateneo to defend World University Basketball Series title in Japan

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles will return to Japan for its preseason buildup for UAAP Season 86 as they attempt defend their title...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina golfers play for bragging rights in 1st LPGT PH Masters

Filipina golfers play for bragging rights in 1st LPGT PH Masters

8 hours ago
More than the crown, bragging rights will be on the line when the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour stages the inaugural ICTSI Villamor...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Paranaque books 4th straight win; Pasay, Quezon City down foes

MPBL: Paranaque books 4th straight win; Pasay, Quezon City down foes

10 hours ago
The Paranaque Patriots sustained their climb in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season with a...
Sports
fbtw
Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro Tour slated May 27 at Cuneta

Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro Tour slated May 27 at Cuneta

By Anthony Suntay | 10 hours ago
The AJP is a groundbreaking professional organization founded to revolutionize the world of jiu-jitsu competitions.
Sports
fbtw
Six memorable Rafael Nadal Grand Slam finals

Six memorable Rafael Nadal Grand Slam finals

10 hours ago
Rafael Nadal on Thursday withdrew from the French Open and announced that 2024 will likely be his last season in tennis after...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tamaraws unseat Blue Eagles, win UAAP men's football title&nbsp;

Tamaraws unseat Blue Eagles, win UAAP men's football title 

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Far Eastern University ran away with a 4-1 win to dethrone Ateneo in the UAAP Season 85 men's football finals.
Sports
fbtw
Cignal acquires ex-Ateneo outside spiker Gandler

Cignal acquires ex-Ateneo outside spiker Gandler

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Cignal added a fresh, young talent in outside spiker Vanessa Gandler as it seeks to regain lost ground in the Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Letran's Tan, Ateneo's Baldwin, UP's Monteverde gain citations in Collegiate Awards

Letran's Tan, Ateneo's Baldwin, UP's Monteverde gain citations in Collegiate Awards

1 hour ago
The top coaches in collegiate sports will have their turn in the spotlight during the Collegiate Press Corps Awards Night...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina golfers resume drive for Epson Tour crown

Filipina golfers resume drive for Epson Tour crown

2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina banner a strong six-player Filipina crew battling it out with the best of the Epson Tour...
Sports
fbtw
OKBet, Cignal partner for FIBA World Cup broadcast&nbsp;

OKBet, Cignal partner for FIBA World Cup broadcast 

2 hours ago
Filipino fans will not be missing out on the biggest basketball tournament of the year as OKBet sponsors Cignal TV’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with